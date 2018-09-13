“Oh snap,” Teyana Taylor said, when reminded that her and Iman Shumpert‘s 2-year wedding anniversary on Oct. 1 was just around the corner.

Chatting with PEOPLE just after headlining the Essence Street Style Festival in Brooklyn on Sept. 9, the model, mom and R&B star, 27, admitted she hadn’t yet planned for the occasion.

“We’ve been in super business mode,” Taylor said, thanks to the success of her Kanye West-produced new album K.T.S.E. and their VH1 reality show Teyana and Iman. Things have been non-stop for the pair since they tied the knot in 2016 and their cameo in West’s hit “Fade” video made them even bigger stars.

“My husband is working, he’s getting ready for the season,” she said of the Sacramento Kings basketball star, 28, who is gearing up to return to the court after being injured last season. “I’m used to him coming with me on tour, I’m not really used to not being with him, so it’s been a lot.”

Instead, their 2-year-old daughter Junie has filled in as mom’s little roadie. “I have my hands full,” said Taylor, “but she keeps me so sane. I can’t go anywhere without my baby. I probably wouldn’t have been able to get through this tour without her.”

All excuses aside, she said epic anniversary plans will be made … eventually. “I’m a last-minute person,” said Taylor, who wore matching red leather jackets with Shumpert for their non-traditional secret ceremony in 2016. Despite the procrastination, “I outdo myself every year, so it gets harder and harder.”

Once, “I got him a vintage one-of-a-kind Batman statue that’s like 7-feet tall,” she said. “He’s a big fan. I had him walk in the house from a game and had a spotlight on Batman. He was like “Batman! Batman!”

Whatever she does, it’ll be meaningful. “When you vow to be with someone for the rest of your life, I think that’s most important and it voids out [everything else].”