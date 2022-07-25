Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Relationship Timeline

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert arrive at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have been dubbed the "World's Sexiest Couple."

The NBA champion and Dancing with the Stars winner first met the multi-talented musician, actress and director at a party in 2011. However, Taylor was dating someone else at the time, so their relationship remained platonic at first. Their friendship grew into something more in 2013 — and they've been inseparable ever since.

Shumpert popped the question in 2015 during their baby shower at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Cleveland, Ohio, and they officially tied the knot in 2016. They're also parents to two daughters: Junie and Rue Rose.

The couple celebrates their relationship on Instagram often and have spoken highly of each other in interviews.

"We empower and push one another to be better versions of ourselves all across the board," Taylor told Ebony in April 2022. "I love that our relationship goes beyond just support — we hold each other accountable to be greater."

From their initial encounter to their sweet social media tributes, here's everything you need to know about Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's relationship.

2011: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert meet at a New York party

Shumpert and Taylor met at a party shortly after Shumpert was drafted into the NBA. "He came up to me and tried to talk to me, but I was in a relationship," Taylor told VladTV in a 2014 interview, expressing her lack of interest at the time.

However, since he played for the New York Knicks, the Harlem-born artist saw him frequently around the city and the two kept in touch. "[He] was always so turned up, so outspoken, and full of personality," she said.

Taylor and Shumpert formed a romantic connection a few years later in 2013, when she found out he had no one to help him recover from a knee surgery. She helped take care of him for a week and things started to heat up between them.

"The funny part was [that we were] two people who weren't looking for anything but wound up together," she added.

June 25, 2014: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert go Instagram official

Taylor and Shumpert made their social media debut as a couple on Shumpert's 24th birthday. Taylor posted a photo of the two kissing on the beach on her Instagram page with the caption, "Happy Birthday baby.. #ILoveU."

A few days later, Taylor made her first appearance on Shumpert's profile. The NBA star posted a short video of Taylor with a series of emojis as the caption.

September 20, 2014: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert make their red carpet debut as a couple

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend The BET Hip Hop awards at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on September 20, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia Credit: Prince Williams/WireImage

The athlete and the singer made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2014 BET Hip Hop Awards at the Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The following day, Shumpert shared a black-and-white photo from the night to Instagram.

September 2, 2015: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert announce they are expecting their first child together

Teyana Taylor and NBA player Iman Shumpert attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California Credit: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

On Sep. 2, 2015, Shumpert shared some exciting news on his Facebook page: he and Taylor were getting ready to welcome a baby girl.

The NBA star posted an ultrasound image of their daughter and revealed she was expected to arrive in January 2016. "I couldn't be happier than to share my first child with the woman I intended to have my family with," he wrote at the time.

Two days later, Taylor posted a video of Shumpert singing to her belly on her Instagram page with the caption, "This is what goes down when I'm with my 2 favorite people in the world... The only thing that calms baby girl down is hearing her father sing Smiley Faces by Gnarls Barkley to her lol 😍😍😍."

November 8, 2015: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert announce their engagement

A few months after their pregnancy announcement, Shumpert and Taylor revealed that they were officially engaged during their baby shower at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Cleveland, Ohio. Taylor shared a photo of her ruby ring with a gold-and-diamond-encrusted band on Instagram.

December 10, 2015: Iman Shumpert shares a sweet birthday post to celebrate Teyana Taylor

On Taylor's 25th birthday, Shumpert shared a stunning maternity shoot photo of the two of them to Instagram. "I've never held a woman on a pedestal quite like this before. I've never appreciated everything about a person so much," he wrote in the caption. "As we grow together you've taught me more about myself than I ever knew. You have changed my life forever. You have made a house a home. You have carried the next generation. And you have proven to me that love is real and genuine."

December 16, 2015: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert welcome their first baby together

Taylor disclosed that she gave birth to their first daughter, Iman (Junie) Tayla Shumpert Jr, in an emotional Instagram post. "On Dec 16th at 6:42 a.m. in our bathroom, Junie decided she wanted to take her first breath into this world. She came out as a wonderful surprise to everyone!" Taylor wrote alongside a shot of Shumpert holding the newborn.

Shumpert delivered their daughter on the bathroom floor since Taylor had gone into labor a month ahead of schedule. "Eyes full of tears and barely able to speak to the emergency operator, [Iman] tied a pair of red headphones around the umbilical cord. The ambulance made their grand entrance five minutes later," Taylor revealed on Instagram.

The athlete also expressed his joy on Instagram, posting a photo of the newborn lying on his chest with the caption, "2015 has been capped off with a grand finale! Our beautiful daughter is finally here and doing well along with her beautiful mother (my fiancé!!!). People always tell me there is no greater gift than fatherhood and I finally understand the feeling. I'm not too proud to say I cried endless tears of joy for my first born."

He also thanked Taylor for the gift and for "turning our houses to homes."

August 28, 2016: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert star in a Kanye West music video

At the 2016 VMAs held in Madison Square Garden, Kanye West debuted the video for his single "Fade," which Taylor starred in. It also featured appearances from both Shumpert and their daughter, Junie. Taylor's performance begins with a seductive dance routine and ends with a passionate shower scene with Shumpert, followed by a last shot of the couple with Junie. The video, which was uploaded to YouTube a month later, has amassed over 170 million views.

Shumpert was originally nervous about filming the steamy scene, but he quickly warmed up to it "after they got to kissing," as Taylor later told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

September 8, 2016: Teyana Taylor performs "Fade" choreography live with an appearance from Iman Shumpert

At an afterparty for West's G.O.O.D Music label, on which she had been signed to since 2012, Taylor recreated her iconic performance from West's "Fade" video.

Taylor was then joined onstage by Shumpert at the end of her high-energy show, and the two shared a passionate kiss in front of the audience.

September 2016: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert reveal they secretly got married

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Credit: Teyana Taylor Instagram

During a 2016 interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Taylor revealed that she and Shumpert had privately tied the knot. A few months later, Taylor shared a photo from the wedding on Instagram. In it, the couple wore matching red leather jackets with the words "I DO" and "I DO TOO" emblazoned on the back, while baby Junie's jacket read, "OH!... ME TOO."

For their February 2017 GQ cover story, in which Shumpert and Taylor were dubbed "The Sexiest Couple on Earth," Taylor revealed that they had gotten married at home in front of the bathroom where she gave birth to Junie.

"It was like our bathroom in our room, so right in front of the bathroom. We have double doors, so we opened the doors. Pretty much, we got married at the crime scene. It was a really special moment to get married in that home period," Taylor told the magazine.

December 10, 2016: Iman Shumpert throws a birthday bash for Teyana Taylor

For Taylor's 26th birthday, Shumpert threw her the ultimate birthday bash, hosted by Hennessy at Spaces & CO in Cleveland. The group dined on chicken and waffles along with specialty Hennessy V.S. cocktails before heading to an afterparty at Rumor Cleveland. Shumpert also shared a sweet Instagram birthday post, describing her as a "happy married IT gal."

February 2017: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert discuss their life at home

During an interview with GQ in February 2017, the couple opened up about their life in Cleveland with daughter Junie.

"We actually have a ball," Taylor said when asked about what the couple does in Cleveland. "I ain't even going to front. We love the movies. We love a movie and popcorn night at the house as well. We like good restaurants. [We] take Junie to Chuck E. Cheese's. When you're with the person you don't mind being with all day every day, y'all could be in like West B--------- and still have a great time."

She also revealed a few traits Junie inherited from her parents, saying, "She eats, sleeps just like Iman. Same pose. They're both greedy. They both love to poop. They are so alike in so many ways. And then she's like me as far as the curious parts. I'm like Curious George. My friends call me Jimmy Neutron. I'm always into gadgets and different stuff."

October 1, 2017: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert celebrate their first anniversary

On Oct. 1, 2017, Taylor shared a gallery of photos to mark the couple's first anniversary. "A year ago today we became ONE, in our biker jackets 😭😎 exactly where our child was born... I said 'I Do' & I meant every bit of it from the bottom of my heart. I will forever love you baby, Happy Anniversary my husband, my lover, my best friend & my rock. ❤️💍My heart is given; oh do you give yours to me; we'll lock them up together, and throw away the key," she captioned the photo.

March 26, 2018: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert star in a new reality show on VH1

Teyana Taylor (L) and Iman Shumpert I attend the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at David Geffen Hall on July 11, 2016 in New York City Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Taylor and Shumpert have never been shy when it comes to showing off their love for one another. They gave fans an even closer look at their life together in their VH1 reality series Teyana and Iman, which premiered on March 26, 2018.

In a promo video for the show, the couple talked about why they wanted to do a reality show while their daughter Junie played in the background.

"It's so important to be a positive representation of Black love that my ass actually got on TV to do it," Shumpert said, with Taylor later adding, "It is to inspire love, period."

June 12, 2020: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert reveal they're expecting a second child

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend their Black Tie Masquerade NYE Party on December 31, 2020 in Alpharetta, Georgia Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Taylor announced her pregnancy in the music video for her song, "Wake Up Love" on June 12, 2020. At the end of the video, Taylor shares a kiss in bed with Shumpert and daughter Junie, before pulling down her blanket and lifting her shirt to reveal her baby bump for the first time.

Taylor told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that she chose the music video as the best way to announce her pregnancy because of its "bright energy." She said, "Even on set, it felt good. We didn't want to leave. As you can see, we made that video super literal to the record, being in this huge bed of clouds in the sky. It feels good."

She added that her family is "ready" and "very excited" to welcome a second baby. "Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I'm talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can't wait. I've got three more months left until we meet our little princess," Taylor said.

September 6, 2020: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert welcome their second daughter, Rue Rose

On Sep. 6, 2020, Shumpert announced on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby girl together. "At 3:28 am on Sept 6th, 2020 Rue Rose 🌹 decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn't make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!!" he captioned a video of their newborn daughter.

Taylor reposted the Instagram video with the caption, "We love you Rue, welcome baby girl."

October 1, 2020: Iman Shumpert stars in Teyana Taylor's music video

Taylor and Shumpert starred in another racy music video together, this time for Taylor's single "Concrete." The R&B artist directed and starred in the video and her husband played her on-screen lover. Taylor posted the video, which featured tons of sexy makeout scenes with Shumpert, to her Instagram and thanked the team who helped make it possible in the caption.

June 20, 2021: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert star in a new E! reality series

During summer 2021, Taylor and Shumpert's second TV show premiered — an E! reality series titled We Got Love Teyana & Iman. The show opened the doors to the powerhouse couple's life in Atlanta and gave an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at how they juggle music, fashion, business and family.

On June 20, 2021, E! aired a 30-minute preview of the series' first season. Taylor posted a short clip of the video on Instagram, encouraging her over 15 million followers to watch the sneak peek later that night. She also wrote, of her sassy daughter, "P.S. this is really Junie's show… Iman & I are just lucky to be featured & apart of it."

August 2021: Teyana Taylor undergoes surgery

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend the Call Of Duty: Vanguard Launch Party at The Belasco on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty

During an episode of We Got Love Teyana & Iman, the songstress and mother of two revealed that she underwent surgery after finding lumps in her breasts.

"I just want this to be the last time I go through this," Taylor said during the episode. "Cancer runs through my family, so it's a scary thing both for me and [husband] Iman."

Luckily, the results from the biopsy came back clear, but Taylor had to recover for several weeks before she was able to lift her children.

"I'm definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much," she said. "I think that's probably the longest I've been away from them [...] My number one priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well."

December 3, 2021: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert pose in a new SKIMS campaign with their kids

Taylor, Shumpert and their children were featured in a Cozy Collection campaign by SKIMS, the shapewear and underwear brand owned by Kim Kardashian.

She shared a series of photos of the collection on her Instagram, writing, "Cozy runs deep in this family!" She added, "Loved shooting this campaign for the new SKIMS Cozy Collection with my girls and my [love]."

November 22, 2021: Iman Shumpert wins Dancing with the Stars

In November 2021, Shumpert took home the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars, making history as the first basketball player to ever reach the finale or win the show.

He dedicated the win to his mother, who went to every live taping to support him but couldn't make the finale due to being exposed to COVID-19.

"I just can't wait for my mom to actually get our hands on this trophy because this is a show that means a lot to her," he told PEOPLE. "It really makes her smile to see people be more than an athlete, more than an entertainer. More than whatever their respective field is. She loves when people grow and people have progress."

His mother wasn't the only proud family member, either. His wife, Taylor, couldn't have been more excited about his win.

She posted a series of photos from Shumpert's time on the show on Instagram and wrote in all caps, "THE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!! WOW 🥺🥺🥺 congrats @imanshumpert @daniellakaragach i am proud but NOT shocked!!!! YALL GOT THAT! AS YOU SHOULD! WELL DESERVED!!"

April 2022: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert appear on the cover of Ebony magazine with daughters Junie and Rue Rose

Taylor and Shumpert graced the April 2022 cover of Ebony along with their two daughters. The couple discussed Black love as well as how they balance marriage and parenthood with their passions.

"Black love looks like the pain you share with someone else, so it's not as heavy. It means unconditional love because you're going to celebrate together when it doesn't hurt anymore. It's affectionate and unapologetic; it is bold and needed in a world full of hate. I love Black love," Shumpert told Ebony.

The couple also talked about building generational wealth and leaving a lasting legacy for their family.