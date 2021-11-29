The "We Got Love" singer revealed her body "shut down" during a stop on her The Last Rose Petal...Farewell Tour in a candid Instagram post

Teyana Taylor Hospitalized After Her Body 'Shut Down' on Tour: 'My Body Actually Low Key Betrayed Me'

Teyana Taylor is on the mend after landing in the hospital over the weekend.

In a candid Instagram post on Sunday, the "We Got Love" singer, 30, revealed that her body "shut down" during a stop on her The Last Rose Petal...Farewell Tour.

She shared a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed as she thanked her Connecticut fans for understanding the last-minute cancellation of her Mashantucket show on Saturday.

She wrote, "Y'all know Petunia don't miss no shows & most importantly, know I've been leaving it all on tha [sic] stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night. My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago."

"SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah bitch was tryna get on that stage 🙄 Y'all know I'm with the s----! y'all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy s--- but still got on that stage and bodied it 😩😩," Taylor added.

The mom of two also said that it's important to "know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER 😑 mine sat my ass down in the ER for sure but I've since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover."

Taylor promised fans the show would be rescheduled for a future date and that all tickets would be honored.

She concluded the lengthy post with many thanks. "Shoutout to my lovelies @arilennox & @sevyn for holdin it downnnnn! As well as Heather Lowery and the entire @femmeitforward team for their extreme understanding & support. Shout to @babyjunie4 for holding it down for mommy 🌹," she added.

The singer's famous followers flooded her with well wishes. Niecy Nash, wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️." Erykah Badu commented, "Bless up," while Marlon Wayons wrote, "Get well soon sis, love you. You're a real one. We give our best us to the people that love us… take care of you."

In August, she underwent emergency surgery in Miami after finding lumps in her breasts.

Her physician, Dr. Altman, performed a biopsy on her "dense" breast tissue and sent the samples out to pathology. The results came back fine — even after what her doctor described as being a "complicated" procedure.

"I just want this to be the last time I go through this," Taylor explained during the episode. "Cancer runs through my family, so it's a scary thing both for me and Iman."

After some time recovering from the surgery, Taylor was filmed returning home to Atlanta, where she was greeted with a warm welcome by her family.