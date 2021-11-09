While performing during the second night of her The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour in Los Angeles on Monday night, the singer made sure to pause the show when a fan appeared to be in distress

Teyana Taylor Seen in Viral Video Checking on a Fan in Distress Following Astroworld Festival

Teyana Taylor is ensuring her concerts stay safe in the wake of the deadly crowd surge that killed eight people during Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival last week.

While performing during the second night of her The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour in Los Angeles on Monday night, the singer, 30, made sure to pause the show when a fan appeared to be in distress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Footage from the concert went viral on social media. In a video captured by TikTok user @valeriewango, Taylor can be seen leaning over at the front of the stage to see if the individual needs medical attention.

"Is she okay?" Taylor asks the crowd surrounding the fan. "Bring her up here. Is she okay? We ain't doing that. Come on."

She does, however, joke, "I'm about to retire, you ain't gonna sue me baby. Let's make sure we're good."

Taylor instructs security to help the fan sit on the edge of the stage as the video ends.

Eight people died and more than 300 were injured at NRG Park following the chaos that unfolded at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Friday when some of the crowd of about 50,000 began to rush the stage during Scott's performance.

As of Monday, six individuals were still hospitalized, with five in the intensive care unit. Of those in the ICU, two were "in serious, critical condition," according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña. He did not release the ages of those who still remain hospitalized.

For more on the tragedy at Astroworld, listen below to our daily podcast on People Every Day.

A source close to the musician told PEOPLE that Scott was unaware of the magnitude of the situation while onstage. "The lights were shining in his eyes and he couldn't see what was happening," the source said. "He thought someone had just passed out, which happens during concerts."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 30-year-old rapper addressed the incident in a statement released Saturday morning, offering his cooperation to the Houston Police Department and condolences to the families of the victims.

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival | Credit: Erika Goldring/WireImage

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he wrote on Twitter.