R&B Star Tevin Campbell Jokes About His Happy Single Life: 'I'm in Love with a Lot of People'

Music has always come first for Tevin Campbell.

The 45-year-old R&B singer, whose romantic '90s hits like "Can We Talk" and "I'm Ready" made him a star, recently opened up to the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about his ups and downs in the music industry, and also his personal journey as a gay man.

These days the star says he's single and focused on bringing fans new music, though he's still feeling a great deal of love.

"I'm in love with a lot of people," says Campbell with a laugh. "I fall in love with somebody different every day."

That said, "I'm not dating," he adds. "I'm sort of trying to get myself together. I'm working on another album. I know it's been a long time, but you know. I just want to do new music."

For Campbell, whose last studio album Tevin Campbell was released in 1999, making music is his focus, but he's holding off on dating for other reasons as well.

Tevin Campbell. Michael Marquand

"I don't trust people very well," he says. "All child stars have trust issues. I would love to talk to Drew Barrymore one day. I love her and she's a child star. She's been through it. I heard her talk about her trust issues and she just started dating."

The star adds that one of the most important relationships he has now is with himself. "If you're 45 and still beating yourself up for your faults, that's not a good thing," he says. "Love yourself. Love all of you, the bad and the good."

As for love music and the state of R&B music, Campbell says the genre's not dead — but it is lacking one key ingredient.

"I can hear the lack of passion in a lot of R&B music," says the singer, who counts Jazmine Sullivan and Frank Ocean among a few artists who are getting it right. "I think they're setting the bar, because there's a lot of trash out there. But I don't think it's dead at all."

To hear Tevin Campbell's full interview, tune in to PEOPLE Every Day podcast, wherever you listen to podcasts. For video tune in to PeopleTV and for more on this story, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.