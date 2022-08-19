R&B Star Tevin Campbell Jokes About His Happy Single Life: 'I'm in Love with a Lot of People'

The “I'm Ready” singer says he’s open to finding love, but working on new music takes precedence

By
Published on August 19, 2022 11:54 AM

Music has always come first for Tevin Campbell.

The 45-year-old R&B singer, whose romantic '90s hits like "Can We Talk" and "I'm Ready" made him a star, recently opened up to the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about his ups and downs in the music industry, and also his personal journey as a gay man.

These days the star says he's single and focused on bringing fans new music, though he's still feeling a great deal of love.

"I'm in love with a lot of people," says Campbell with a laugh. "I fall in love with somebody different every day."

That said, "I'm not dating," he adds. "I'm sort of trying to get myself together. I'm working on another album. I know it's been a long time, but you know. I just want to do new music."

For Campbell, whose last studio album Tevin Campbell was released in 1999, making music is his focus, but he's holding off on dating for other reasons as well.

R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Life--and Sexuality: 'I've Embraced Me'
Tevin Campbell. Michael Marquand

"I don't trust people very well," he says. "All child stars have trust issues. I would love to talk to Drew Barrymore one day. I love her and she's a child star. She's been through it. I heard her talk about her trust issues and she just started dating."

The star adds that one of the most important relationships he has now is with himself. "If you're 45 and still beating yourself up for your faults, that's not a good thing," he says. "Love yourself. Love all of you, the bad and the good."

As for love music and the state of R&B music, Campbell says the genre's not dead — but it is lacking one key ingredient.

"I can hear the lack of passion in a lot of R&B music," says the singer, who counts Jazmine Sullivan and Frank Ocean among a few artists who are getting it right. "I think they're setting the bar, because there's a lot of trash out there. But I don't think it's dead at all."

To hear Tevin Campbell's full interview, tune in to PEOPLE Every Day podcast, wherever you listen to podcasts. For video tune in to PeopleTV and for more on this story, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

Related Articles
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Life--and Sexuality: 'I've Embraced Me'
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Life — and Sexuality: 'I've Embraced Me'
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Amanda Shires
Amanda Shires Gets Honest About Challenges of Marriage and Motherhood on New Album: 'Life's Not Easy'
Ariana and the Rose
Ariana and the Rose Predicted the Dance-Pop Revival: 'I Trusted My Instincts' Making Debut Album
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan Wins Grammy for Heaux Tales: 'Safe Space for Black Women to Tell Their Stories'
Miko Marks Discusses Time Spent Trying to Get Country Music to Give Her a Chance: “I Kind of Gave Up”
Miko Marks on Spending Time Trying to Get Country Music to Give Her a Chance: 'I Kind of Gave Up'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Muni Long performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
Muni Long Says She Hasn't Watched Back Her BET Awards Performance: 'I Don't Want to Ruin It'
Kehlani
Kehlani Talks Making R&B Music Not Rooted in Pain: 'It Was Scary at First'
Leon Bridges Jazmine Sullivan
Leon Bridges Says He'd Love to Collaborate with Jazmine Sullivan Again
Lil Nas X, Innovator of the Year, attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles.
Lil Nas X Celebrates His 23rd Birthday with a Special Shoutout to Birthday Twin Jazmine Sullivan
13283669 Winona Oak 13283662 Fior 13283804 Christian Lalama 13284899 James Reid
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists That Should Be on Your Playlists This Spring
Grammys inside show
What You Didn't See on TV at the 2022 Grammys: PDA, a Dream Harry Styles Collab and More
Flo
FLO on Viral Hit 'Cardboard Box,' Reviving R&B and Striving to Go Down in 'Girl Group History'
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 07: Musical director Ray Chew attends the FOX "American Idol" finalists party at The Grove on March 7, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Musician Ray Chew Says the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show Will Be a 'Journey Through Cultures and Genres' 
Taraji P. Henson attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Taraji P. Henson Talks 'Roe v. Wade' Reversal During BET Awards 2022 Monologue: 'It's a Sad Day'
Bruno Mars during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
BET Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!