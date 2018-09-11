Nicki Minaj's Ex Meek Mill was at the Party When the Cardi B Fight Started, Tess Holliday Reveals

Tess Holliday witnessed firsthand the chaos that erupted after the fight between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party Friday.

“It was crazy,” the 33-year-old model explained on PeopleTV’s Chatter Monday.

“The fight happened when Christina [Aguilera] was singing ‘Genie in a Bottle,'” Holliday continued. “Everyone was losing their minds.”

While Holliday didn’t want to speak too much about the incident, she did go on to say she was “near” the fight when it broke out.

“After the party people were less interested in the party and more into the [fight],” Holliday said. “We were all calling people.”

But she was not the only one there to witness the crazy moment in music history – Nicki’s ex-boyfriend Meek Mill was there too.

“I will say that Meek Mill came up to my publicist and was like ‘Yo did y’all see that Cardi Nicki fight,'” Holliday added.

In the videos posted online, Cardi can be seen charging at someone. In a different video, Cardi can be heard screaming “say some s— about my daughter again.”

Following the fight, Cardi was escorted out of the building by security. In photographs, the “Be Careful” rapper can be seen walking barefoot with a large lump on her forehead.

An NYPD public information officer confirmed to PEOPLE that no arrests were made, but “the investigation is still ongoing.”

A source told PEOPLE “Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child. She was yelling, ‘Bitch you feisty. Bitch don’t talk s— about my child’ at Nicki.”

The source also revealed Cardi “threw her shoe because she couldn’t get through” to Nicki, who “was there with eight or nine bodyguards.”

Shortly after, Cardi explained her motive on Instagram.

“I’ve let a lot of s—! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f—- up the way I eat! You’ve [threatened] other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f—— with them!!!”

“But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—— off!!” Cardi said in reference to her 2-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset.

Nicki also addressed the incident on Monday’s episode of her Queen radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon… people who have their life together,” Nicki began.

“I was in a Gaultier gown– off the motherf—— runway— and I could not believe how humiliated it all felt,” she added.

“I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not clown. That’s clown s—,” Nicki added.

