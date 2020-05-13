Tekashi 6ix9ine Tries to Donate $200,000 to No Kid Hungry But Non-Profit Rejects the Offer
"As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values," a spokesperson for No Kid Hungry tells PEOPLE
Tekashi 6ix9ine attempted to donate thousands of dollars to No Kid Hungry, but the campaign, run by the non-profit organization Share Our Strength, declined his offer.
"During this pandemic I understand we have nurses and frontline Hero’s who risk there life daily to save others," Tekashi (né Daniel Hernandez) wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post on Tuesday, according to Complex. "But NEVER forget the children & families who depend on OUR PUBLIC schools for daily meals and nutritions to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential."
"To every influencer out there REMEMBER if you are blessed GOD gave you that blessing not just for YOU but also TO HELP OTHERS 🙌🏼 GOD FIRST," the recently released from jail rapper, 24, added.
A spokesperson for No Kid Hungry tells PEOPLE that the organization is declining Tekashi's donation because of its "mission and values."
"We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation," the spokesperson says. "As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."
In another since-deleted post Tuesday, Tekashi said, "@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel," according to Complex.
Tekashi is currently confined to his home after being released from federal custody due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The "GOOBA" singer was sent into "home incarceration" in early April from the private prison where he was being held in Queens, New York, because he suffers from asthma, putting him at a higher risk for the contagious respiratory virus.
The rapper previously pled guilty to nine felony charges, including a variety of firearm offenses and admitting to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.
