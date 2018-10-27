Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to 4 Years Probation in Child Sex Case: Reports

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to four years probation, years after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a child sex case.

The 22-year-old rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, was first taken into custody in 2015 for use of a child in a sexual performance, Billboard reported. In February of that year, the victim’s mother filed a complaint, which was obtained by Billboard, and alleged that her 13-year-old daughter was filmed “having sexual contact with two adult males” — one of which was later identified as Tekashi.

At the time, Tekashi pled guilty to three felony counts for the incident, in which he allegedly “stood behind the child making a thrusting motion with his pelvis and smacking her on her buttocks.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine in court July 2018 Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty

For the crime, the rapper was reportedly looking at one to three years of prison, according to TMZ. He later agreed to a plea deal, the outlet reported, which included passing his GED and maintaining a clean arrest record until his original October 2017 sentencing date.

Despite the agreement, he never received his degree and his court date was continuously pushed back, according to TMZ.

On Friday, however, Tekashi appeared at a Manhattan courthouse and received his charges.

In addition to his four-year probation (he was reportedly already credited for one year), the rapper will have to complete 1,000 hours of community service.

Although he does not have to register as a sex offender, he must also refrain from gang affiliations and posting/reposting sexually-explicit or violent photos of women or children online, TMZ reported.

A legal representative for Tekashi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Following his court appearance, Tekashi’s bodyguard was allegedly shot in Midtown. While the circumstances around the incident are not entirely clear, TMZ reported that an argument broke out after Tekashi was told he could not bring his team into a restaurant where he was dining.

Later on Friday, the New York Police Department confirmed the shooting on Twitter and said the investigation is still in its early stages.