Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He 'Left Instagram' for 6 Months Because He 'Weighed 204 Pounds'

Tekashi 6ix9ine has returned to Instagram.

On the platform Wednesday, the rapper (né Daniel Hernandez), 24, revealed why he took a six-month hiatus from both recording music and posting on the social network.

After pleading guilty to nine felony charges in January 2019 — including a variety of firearm offenses — Hernandez was released from federal custody in April to serve the remaining four months of his two-year sentence in "home incarceration" at a location approved by his probation officer.

The rapper wrote that during that time, he "was just constantly eating and eating."

"The real reason I LEFT Instagram and MUSIC for 6 months is because in September I was the biggest I ever got," he detailed. "I weighed 204 pounds and I was kinda going through a lot in life."

"I told myself to put the music to the side and focus on myself and here I am today 60 pounds lighter at 140 [pounds] ... ALL THIS TO SAY ... - IN LIFE everyone needs a break," he continued.

This isn't the first time Tekashi has spoken out about his weight. In October 2020, he was hospitalized after an overdose of diet pills and caffeine.

He told The Shade Room he was being treated at a Florida hospital after pairing a cup of coffee with two Hydroxycut pills instead of the recommended daily dosage of one.