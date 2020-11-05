“I’m not an angel but I’m not a monster. I do have faults. I am human,” Anthony Ellison, 33, reportedly said in court

Gang Member Who Kidnapped Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in 2018 Is Sentenced to 24 Years in Prison

A 33-year-old man involved in the 2018 kidnapping of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to 24 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

On Wednesday, a U.S. District Judge sentenced New York native Anthony Ellison (known as Harv) after being convicted in the July 2018 kidnapping of the "TROLLZ" rapper, born Daniel Hernandez. He was also charged for slashing a man's face in a separate incident that occurred that October.

After a three-week jury trial in October 2019, Ellison was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping in aid of racketeering, and maiming and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement that Ellison was a "high-ranking member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a violent gang that wreaked havoc across New York City."

According to the Associated Press, the judge called Ellison “cruel and vicious” for “slicing open a man’s face.” The outlet reported that prosecutors claimed that the victim allegedly suffered a scar from his ear to his chin.

“I’m not an angel but I’m not a monster. I do have faults. I am human,” Ellison reportedly said in court.

Tekashi 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to nine felony charges, including a variety of firearm offenses and admitting to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, back in January 2019.

As part of his plea deal, Tekashi admitted to joining the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in fall 2017 and hiring a fellow gang member to “shoot at” rap rival Chief Keef in June 2018, in order to “maintain or increase my own standing in Nine Trey,” according to documents cited by TMZ.

He also admitted to robbing a rival at gunpoint with other gang members in April 2018, helping attempt to kill another rival in March 2018 and selling a kilo of heroin in 2017, Page Six reported.

His charges initially carried a minimum sentence of 47 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to The New York Times. However, TMZ noted that because of Tekashi’s cooperation with authorities he would likely receive a more lenient sentence. He was released in April to serve out his sentence at home amid the pandemic, and has since released new music.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has previously labeled the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods “a violent New York City gang.”

“Nine Trey was a criminal enterprise involved in committing numerous acts of violence, including shootings, robberies, and assaults in and around Manhattan and Brooklyn,” they said in a statement. “Members and associates of Nine Trey engaged in violence to retaliate against rival gangs, to promote the standing and reputation of Nine Trey, and to protect the gang’s narcotics business. Members and associates of Nine Trey enriched themselves by committing robberies and selling drugs, such as heroin, fentanyl, furanyl fentanyl, MDMA, dibutylone, and marijuana.”