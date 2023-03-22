Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Assault Inside Florida Gym

The rapper was reportedly assaulted in and outside a sauna by a group of three or four men and received "cuts to his face" according to his lawyer

Published on March 22, 2023 07:21 AM
Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena
Tekashi 6IX9INE. Photo: John Parra/Getty Images

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly been hospitalized following an assault inside an LA Fitness gym in South Florida.

The 26-year-old was attacked in the bathroom of the gym by a group of men and sustained injuries to his face and bruises, his attorney Lance Lazzaro told Variety.

Lazzaro said the attack on the musician, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, happened in and outside the gym's sauna and he tried to fight back against the three or four men involved.

"He had cuts to his face and bruises," Lazzaro said, reported Variety, which added that the group of men fled the scene after employees at the gym heard the disturbance.

Police were called following the incident and Hernandez was taken to a local hopsital in an ambulance, Lazzaro added, per Variety.

Lazzaro did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tekashi69 is seen in attendance during the UFC 265 event
Tekashi 6IX9INE. Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

According to CBS Miami, a video posted to Twitter showed Hernandez on the floor of the gym being kicked by at least two men, with one also grabbing him by the hair.

One of the men is heard saying, "Take a picture. I'm gonna be famous now," per Variety. Another video showed Hernandez, known for his album Day69: Graduation Day and hit "Fefe" with Nicki Minaj, walking through the gym with a bloodied face.

Lazzaro told TMZ that Hernandez did not have security with him at the time of the attack and that he now plans on organizing protection for the star.

The alleged attack follows an incident where Hernandez was reportedly thrown out of a Miami baseball stadium on Friday for being intoxicated and disturbing fans, reported Page Six.

In January 2019, Hernandez pleaded guilty to nine felony charges, including a variety of firearm offenses, and admitted his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, Page Six added.

He was sentenced to two years but was released from federal prison in April 2020 due to Covid-19 concerns, Variety reported. His attorney for the case, Dawn Florio, told PEOPLE in March 2020 that he had "been the perfect model prisoner since his incarceration."

