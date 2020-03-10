Image zoom Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be released from prison on Aug. 2, his attorney Dawn Florio confirmed to PEOPLE.

Florio said that the 23-year-old rapper (né Daniel Hernandez) is being released earlier than the initial date at the end of the year “because he has been the perfect model prisoner since his incarceration.”

On Jan. 23, 2019, Tekashi — known for his album Day69: Graduation Day and hit “Fefe” with Nicki Minaj — pleaded guilty to nine felony charges, including a variety of firearm offenses, and admitting to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, according to the New York Post‘s Page Six.

As part of his plea deal, the rapper admitted to joining the gang in the fall 2017, and hiring a fellow gang member to “shoot at” rap rival Chief Keef in June 2018, in order to “maintain or increase my own standing in Nine Trey,” according to documents cited by TMZ.

He went on to admit to robbing a rival at gunpoint with other gang members in April 2018, to helping attempt to kill another rival in March 2018, and to selling a kilo of heroin in 2017, the New York Post‘s Page Six reported.

“I apologize to the court, to anyone who was hurt, to my family, friends and fans for what I have done and who I have let down,” he told the court judge, according to a court transcript obtained by Page Six.

Image zoom Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

The outlet reported that Tekashi pled guilty to further federal felonies including racketeering conspiracy, firearms charges, narcotics trafficking, and violent crimes in aid of racketeering. He was previously indicted for six felony charges in November 2018.

His charges initially carried a minimum sentence of 47 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to The New York Times. However, TMZ noted that because of Tekashi’s cooperation with authorities he would likely receive a more lenient sentence.

RELATED: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty to 9 Felonies and Admits He’s a Gang Member: Reports

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has previously labeled the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods “a violent New York City gang.”

“Nine Trey was a criminal enterprise involved in committing numerous acts of violence, including shootings, robberies, and assaults in and around Manhattan and Brooklyn,” they said in a previous statement. “Members and associates of Nine Trey engaged in violence to retaliate against rival gangs, to promote the standing and reputation of Nine Trey, and to protect the gang’s narcotics business. Members and associates of Nine Trey enriched themselves by committing robberies and selling drugs, such as heroin, fentanyl, furanyl fentanyl, MDMA, dibutylone, and marijuana.”

Tekashi was previously sentenced to four years probation and 1,000 hours of community service in October 2018 for a prior arrest over his involvement in a child sex case.