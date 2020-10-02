Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized Due to Diet Pill and Caffeine Overdose: Reports

The 24-year-old was reportedly hospitalized in Florida Tuesday after having an adverse reaction to coffee and Hydroxycut

Tekashi 6ix9ine (né Daniel Hernandez) has reportedly been hospitalized after an overdose of diet pills and caffeine.

According to multiple reports, the rapper, 24, was admitted to a Florida hospital Tuesday following his adverse reaction to the combination of substances.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tekashi told the Shade Room that his overdose was a result of pairing a cup of coffee with two Hydroxycut pills instead of the recommended daily dosage of one. The rapper also claimed that the combination of diet supplements and caffeine sped up his heart rate. Tekashi began to "sweat excessively" soon after his consumption.

The New York native, who is currently on probation, also told the Shade Room that he was not using any drugs at the time of his overdose. Tekashi reportedly claims that he was using Hydroxycut pills because of his serious weight gain during his time in prison. He claims that he was more than 200 pounds and has now lost about 30 pounds.

A rep for Tekashi 6ix9ine did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In February, Tekashi pleaded guilty to nine felony charges, including a variety of firearm offenses and admitting to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He was to be tracked by GPS while in home confinement. Tekashi was also reportedly ordered to remain in his residence except to seek any necessary medical treatment or to visit his attorney — which he would need to get approval for by the Probation Department, Page Six reported.

Image zoom Tekashi 6ix9ine Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty

Tekashi also pled guilty to additional federal felonies including racketeering conspiracy, firearms charges, narcotics trafficking, and violent crimes in aid of racketeering. He was previously indicted for six felony charges in November 2018.

His charges initially carried a minimum sentence of 47 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to The New York Times. However, TMZ noted that because of Tekashi’s cooperation with authorities, he would likely receive a more lenient sentence.