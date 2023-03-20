Tejano Musician Rodolfo Fito Olivares Dead of Cancer at 75: 'Thank You for Your Music'

The musician was best known for songs like "Juana La Cubana," "Aguita de Melon" and "El Colesterol"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 20, 2023 04:25 PM
Fito Olivares
Fito Olivares.

Tejano musician Rodolfo "Fito" Olivares, who was known for his popular songs often used at celebrations such as quinceañeras and weddings, has died. He was 75.

Olivares died at his home in Houston on Friday after having been diagnosed with cancer last year, his wife, Griselda Olivares, confirmed to the Associated Press. She did not say what type of cancer he had been diagnosed with.

Olivares, who was born in Tamaulipas, Mexico, in 1947, got his musical start in his teenage years, writing songs and performing with groups such as Duet Estrella and Tam y Tex, according to Billboard.

He eventually formed his own musical group with his brothers, called Olivares y su Grupo La Pura Sabrosura. The group released several albums, including La Pura Sabrosura and Cumbia Caliente, which spawned hits like "Aguita de Melon," "Columbia" and "El Colesterol," the latter of which entered the top 10 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart in 1994, per the outlet.

While Olivares was best known for being a singer and saxophonist, his wife told the AP that he also played accordion and wrote various songs for the band over the years before he retired in 2007.

Many in the music industry shared tributes on social media for the star, including Mexican norteño singer Ramón Ayala, who thanked Olivares for his "music" and "professionalism."

"It is with deep regret that I learn of your departure, my dear colleague, but above all, my great friend, Fito Olivares, El Rey de la Cumbia. Thank you for your music, your delivery and professionalism on stage," Ayala wrote alongside a photo of Olivares.

"La Pura Sabrosura is your unique rhythm with your saxophone, with which you're now serenading God," he continued." From king to king, rest in peace my brother. Light to your soul and your eternal rest."

Mexican radio and TV personality Raúl Brindis tweeted that Olivares was not only a "legend" but a "great human being."

"Today we lost a music legend, an exceptional musician, but above all a great human being. May Fito Olivares rest in peace," he said.

