Teen Rapper YNT Juan Shot Dead in Connecticut

The rapper, who released a remix to Kanye West’s song “Power” last week, died while in a car

Local teenage rapper YNT Juan was fatally shot on Sunday evening in Hartford, Connecticut.

The rapper, whose real name is Juan Bautista Garcia, was just 17 years old at the time of his death.

Hartford Police Department officers were dispatched to 258 Martin St. just after 5:30 pm when they located Garcia, who was shot dead in a parked car, officials told multiple outlets, including NBC Connecticut and Fox 61.

"He was only 17-years-old. He never went live on his Instagram to talk about drama, he only went on there to support his friends or promote his music. [He] didn't even get to graduate school yet," Garcia's childhood friend Janine told the Hartford Courant.

Hours before the rapper's death, he promoted his new song to his nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram. The single was a remix to Kanye West's "Power" which was uploaded to his 4,000 YouTube subscribers on Aug. 3.

Hartford Police Major Crime and Crime Scene divisions are investigating Garcia's death, officials told local outlets on Monday.

The Hartford Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.