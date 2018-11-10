Teddy Geiger Engaged to Emily Hampshire After Months of Dating

Teddy Geiger is engaged!

The singer, 30, and girlfriend Emily Hampshire, who stars on Schitt’s Creek, announced their engagement on social media Friday, just 10 weeks after publicly confirming their relationship on Aug. 30.

“I love this woman so much she treats me like a lil princess and makes me laugh harder than anyone. I am so f—ing happy to wake up next to her every morning and fall asleep next to her every night and take care of our lil B.B. stumbs together,” Geiger wrote, adding, “Which is why… When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said… YES … INFINITE YES.”

Geiger also shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram, writing: “My mom said I had to post another one of the ring cuz it’s so pretty and she said I made it look ‘trashy’ cuz I had my ‘tongue stickin’ out’ so here is a super classy pic.”

The couple also made their first red carpet appearance together in September during the Toronto International Film Festival.

This is Geiger’s first public relationship since transitioning. The musician — who has written hits for Shawn Mendes and One Direction — was first discovered on VH1’s 2004 reality competition In Search of the Partridge Family.

In Oct. 2017, the star came out as transgender, revealing she had begun transitioning earlier that fall. After a fan inquired about why Geiger looked different recently, the songwriter responded, “Okay… because u asked nicely… I am transitioning.”

Recently, Geiger spoke about her romance with Hampshire.

“I started painting my nails and started wearing some women’s clothing, but that whole side of me always caused problems in my intimate relationships. There was a lot of shame attached to it,” Geiger told Paper magazine in November.

“I’d talk to people I was dating about it but still feel ashamed. Generally it would be fine at first, but then as time went on they’d maybe not be as cool with it as they thought they were. Whereas now I’m dating Emily and from the beginning this is who she met,” the star said.

“It’s very different when you’re being yourself and your friends know who you are. I’m not carrying this weight around anymore. I’m not ashamed of myself,” Geiger continued. “I’m not angry at myself for being this way. I’m not taking it out on other people, or not feeling like I can be all there with them.”