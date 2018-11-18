Teddy Geiger and Actress Emily Hampshire Step Out After Announcing Engagement

Teddy Geiger and Emily Hampshire’s romance is going strong.

On Saturday, the happy couple, who announced their engagement in November after debuting their relationship in August, stopped by Vulture Festival‘s Heineken Green Room at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in California.

The singer-songwriter paired jeans and a spaghetti-strap shirt with glasses, while Hampshire, 37, opted for a striped top and a black skirt. The duo posed in front of a game of Jenga.

Hampshire was at the festival to participate in an event for Schitt’s Creek, the television show on which she plays Stevie. “@schittscreek gang (plus a #fiance & an #ericbana) at @vulturefestival,” Hampshire wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of the get-together.

“I love this woman so much she treats me like a lil princess and makes me laugh harder than anyone. I am so f—ing happy to wake up next to her every morning and fall asleep next to her every night and take care of our lil B.B. stumbs together,” Geiger, 30, said on Instagram when she revealed the engagement.

“Which is why… When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said… YES … INFINITE YES,” Geiger continued.

“My millennial girlfriend is now my millennial #fiance & I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” Hampshire gushed.

In November, more than a year after Geiger revealed that she was transitioning from male to female, she discussed her transition with Rolling Stone.

“It’s funny. Some people now are like, ‘Why would you transition? Why can’t you just be comfortable how you were born?’ ” Geiger commented. “That was my logic, but at a certain point, I realized that I was born uncomfortable. I was born in this in-between where I want to express one way.”

“I didn’t know anyone who was trans,” she said. “I had very little connection to that, so it wasn’t really until maybe three years ago I started actually painting my nails and going out. Nobody cared if I was femme.”