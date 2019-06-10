Image zoom Teddy Geiger and Emily Hampshire John Shearer/Getty

Musician Teddy Geiger and Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire have reportedly split.

Geiger, 30, and Hampshire, 37, have ended their engagement and “will not get back together,” the New York Post‘s Page Six reports.

Reps for Hampshire had no comment on the news, while a rep for Geiger didn’t respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Teddy Geiger Engaged to Emily Hampshire Two Months After Revealing Relationship

The pair documented their relationship heavily on Instagram, posting their first photo together last August and confirming their engagement in November. The two appear to no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Hampshire was Geiger’s first public girlfriend since she transitioned, after coming out as transgender in October 2017. The couple regularly appeared together on red carpets, from the Toronto International Film Festival to the Grammys.

“When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said… YES … INFINITE YES,” Geiger wrote on Instagram announcing their engagement.”

“My millennial girlfriend is now my millennial #fiance & I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” Hampshire said in her own post.

Geiger has written many hits for Shawn Mendes, along with songs One Direction and Maroon 5. She was nominated for a Grammy earlier this year for Mendes’ song “In My Blood.” She had a Top 40 hit in 2006 with her song “For You I Will (Confidence),” and released the album LillyAnna this past November.

Hampshire plays motel clerk/owner Stevie Budd on the Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek. She won the Canadian Screen Award, Canada’s equivalent of an Emmy, for the role for the last four years.