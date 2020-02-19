Teddi Mellencamp Honors Slain Rapper Pop Smoke Who Was Reportedly Murdered at Her Rental Property

Image zoom Teddi Mellencamp; Pop Smoke Kevin Winter/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has paid tribute to the slain rapper Pop Smoke.

The rapper, 20, was reportedly murdered in an alleged home invasion early Wednesday morning at a property owned by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband Edwin Arroyave.

While Mellencamp Arroyave, 38, did not confirm Pop Smoke was their renter, she confirmed a shooting had occurred.

“Early this am we were informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property,” the reality star wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The RHOBH personality — the daughter of rocker John Mellencamp — went on to honor the victim and thank the police working the case.

“Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life,” Mellencamp Arroyave, who is pregnant with her third child with husband Edwin Arroyave, added. “We aren’t aware of any of the details beyond what we’ve been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that they responded to a call that came in at 4:29 a.m. local time on the 2000 block of Hercules Drive where they say an unknown number of masked suspects entered a residence and shot a black male in his twenties on Wednesday. Authorities told PEOPLE the victim was transported by the Los Angeles Fire Department to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pop Smoke

A representative for Pop Smoke did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A Brooklyn native, Pop Smoke (real name: Bashar Barakah Jackson) found success last summer when Nicki Minaj appeared on the remix of his hit single “Welcome to the Party,” off his debut EP Meet the Woo.

TMZ was the first to report news of the fatal shooting.