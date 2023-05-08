Taylor Swift's Final Nashville Eras Tour Show Goes on After 4-Hour Weather Delay: 'I'm Ready to Play'

Regardless of the weather, Taylor Swift will take the stage and "Shake It Off."

Despite a four-hour weather delay, Swift, 33, took the stage in Nashville on Sunday for the third straight night of her Eras Tour in the Tennessee capital.

Earlier in the evening, storms in the area forced fans inside the city's Nissan Stadium — which is home to the Tennessee Titans — to shelter in place as lightning approached the venue. The shelter-in-place order remained in effect from approximately 5:40 p.m. local time until 9:25 p.m.

Two hours into the order, Swift tweeted her appreciation for the previous two nights of the tour in Nashville and reassured fans that the final show would go on as planned.

"PS I know there's talk of a rainy weather vibe tonight but I'm ready to play, see you sooon!! 😘😘😘💜💜💜," she wrote on Twitter.

Taylor Swift. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images

At 9:25 p.m., the stadium announced that the weather advisory had been lifted in a tweet that referenced lyrics from Swift's 2010 hit "Sparks Fly."

"Drop everything now! Meet me in the pouring rain!" Nissan Stadium wrote on Twitter as they announced that the show would go on as planned.

By 10:15 p.m., Swift was on stage and the sold-out crowd was no longer focused on the rain — or the nearly four hour delay that had forced opening acts Gracie Abrams and Phoebe Bridgers' sets to be canceled.

Sunday night's show concluded Swift's three-night stop in Nashville, which she considers her hometown, after a busy weekend for the singer.

The city's mayor John Cooper honored her with a bench dedicated in her name in Centennial Park, which she referenced on 2020's Folklore. On "invisible string," Swift sings, "Green was the color of the grass / Where I used to read at Centennial Park / I used to think I would meet somebody there."

Taylor Swift. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images

She kicked off her three-night stay with a bang on Friday as she announced mid-way through her set that her latest re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), would be released on July 7.

Taking the stage alone for her solo songs, she said, "There's a different reason that I'm really excited about this part of the set tonight. Because I've been planning something for a while."

She continued, "You know how I love to plan things, and how I love to surprise you with the things I plan. It's my love language with you — I plot, I scheme, I plan and I get to tell you about it. If you would direct your attention to the back big screen ... "

The new cover of the album — dubbed (Taylor's Version), as her previous re-records, Red and Fearless, have also been — then appeared on the screen.

It featured a reimagined look at the original cover, with Swift posing in a purple dress reminiscent of that from the 2010 album art.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will mark the singer's newest release since October 2022's Midnights. It's also the newest re-recorded album since she released Red (Taylor's Version).

The singer's decision to re-record came after Scooter Braun bought her former record label Big Machine in 2019 — a move that saw him take control of the masters for her first six albums. The following year, Braun, 41, sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings.

Swift said that while the private equity company reached out to her following their purchase, she declined to work with them since Braun's Ithaca Holdings would still profit off her old music for "many years."

The Grammy winner opted instead to re-record her first six albums as a means of eliminating the possibility of Braun profiting off of them.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) marks the singer's third re-recorded album to be released, after Red (Taylor's Version) and Fearless (Taylor's Version), both in 2021.