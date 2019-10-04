Taylor Swift's Mom Shares Hilarious Video of Singer Post-Surgery — and She Freaks Out Over a Banana!

Taylor Swift was in for quite the surprise while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week.

During her conversation with the talk show host on Thursday, the singer, 29, learned that her mother Andrea Swift had secretly recorded her after her recent Lasik eye surgery.

To make matters even more embarrassing for the star, Andrea then gave the hilarious video of Taylor — who admitted to being on “some pretty hardcore pills after [having] a laser in your eye” — to Fallon to play on his show.

“Your mom may or may not have videotaped you after surgery and she gave us the video!” Fallon reveals to Taylor’s surprise, before playing the clip for his audience.

The hilarious video opens with the “Lover” singer in her kitchen after her surgical procedure, showing her wearing a pair of protective goggles that were taped to her head, as she picks up a banana to eat.

However, Taylor gets very distraught when she pulls the fruit from its bunch and does not get the one that she was hoping for. “That wasn’t the one I wanted!” she whines to her mother.

When Andrea realizes her daughter is about to cry over the fruit dilemma, she quickly reminds her, “Stop, you can’t cry! That’s not supposed to be what you’re doing!”

“I tried to get this one,” Taylor explains through sniffles as her mom helps her grab the banana that she originally desired. “What do we do with this one now?”

“I’ll eat it, it’s fine,” Andrea responds, but Taylor was quick to point out that the first banana was already pulled from the bunch and now “doesn’t have a head.”

After Andrea reassures Taylor that everything is okay and she’ll eat the banana without “a head”, she escorts her daughter to her room. The video then picks up with Taylor in bed, clearly out of it while she eats her banana.

“Don’t fall asleep eating the banana!” her mother warns her.

But Taylor was quick to hilariously quip back: “I’m not asleep, my mind is alive!”

The singer was understandably embarrassed after the clip played on Fallon’s show and jokingly yelled at her mom for betraying her.

“That’s on television!” she stated in disbelief. “She was kind enough to drive me there but cruel enough to film it and give it to you!”

Aside from undergoing surgery, Taylor has been busy promoting her seventh studio album Lover, which dropped in August, and is scheduled to perform on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

But her schedule doesn’t appear to freeing up anytime soon.

Last month, the star revealed her plans to take her latest LP on the road in summer 2020 with a series of shows at European music festivals — and a four-date self-created festival in the US dubbed, appropriately, Lover Fest.

The West Coast shows will take place on July 25 and 26 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, and the East Coast dates will go down on July 31 and Aug. 1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Prior to Lover Fest, Taylor is also scheduled to perform at 97.1 AMP Radio’s We Can Survive in Los Angeles on Oct. 19, Z100’s Jingle Ball in December, and a series of shows across Europe and South America in June-July 2020.