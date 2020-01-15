Taylor Swift's Miss Americana Documentary Gets Netflix Release Date

Taylor Swift fans will get to watch her new documentary by the end of the month!

The 30-year-old singer’s highly anticipated Netflix documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, will hit streaming services on Jan. 31, according to an update of the listing on the platform.

That’s just days after the doc will make its world premiere, at the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23.

PEOPLE previously reported on the film’s upcoming premiere. Filmmakers have said the Swift film will be a “raw and emotionally revealing look” at the singer “during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Gets Surprise Birthday Party from Collaborators Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk

Image zoom Taylor Swift Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Janet Mock to be Honored at 31st Annual GLAAD Awards for LGBTQ Advocacy

In November, Swift first revealed she has been working with Netflix on a documentary about her life over the past few years.

Her announcement came amid her feud with Big Machine label co-founder Scott Borchetta and manager Scooter Braun, who purchased Big Machine Label for $300 million earlier this year.

Swift claimed the pair had “declined the use” of her “older music or performance footage for this project.” The label then issued a statement indicating shock over the singer spreading what it called “false information.”

All seems to have worked out, for the movie at least. In early December, Variety reported that Swift’s older material has been cleared for use in the film.

RELATED: Joe Alwyn Reveals How He Really Feels About Taylor Swift Writing Love Songs Inspired by Him

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18431" href="/" title="Taylor Swift"] in Cats Universal Pictures UK

RELATED: Cats Director Explains the ‘Flattering’ Reason He Didn’t Cast Taylor Swift in Les Misérables

Before the documentary hits Netflix at the end of the month, Swift can be seen on the big screen in the film adaption of the hit musical Cats (in theaters now), for which she co-wrote an original song titled “Beautiful Ghosts.”

“I really had an amazing time with Cats,“ she recently told British Vogue. “I think I loved the weirdness of it. I loved how I felt I’d never get another opportunity to be like this in my life.”

Earlier this month, GLAAD announced that Swift will be recognized with the Vanguard Award — and honor presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people — at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 16.

Last year, the “Blank Space” singer penned an open letter to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander. Swift urged the Republican senator to support the Equality Act in efforts to prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.