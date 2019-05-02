Taylor Swift's Fans Defend Her After She's Accused of Copying Beyoncé’s Homecoming at BBMAs

Taylor Swift’s fans were forced to come to the singer’s defense after her Billboard Music Awards performance caught the sting of the Beyhive.

Swift, 29, kicked off the show Sunday by singing her new single “ME!” live for the first time.

The pastel-hued performance featured the star strutting around the stage in a rainbow-colored dress after leaving the introduction to a drumline dressed in pink.

Swift has long included marching bands in her sets (she opened her Fearless World Tour in 2009 with one), but her BBMAs performance quickly drew comparisons to Beyoncé’s 2018 headlining set at Coachella, which was recently chronicled in the Netflix documentary Homecoming.

Beyoncé’s Homecoming is incredible, culturally significant, and undeniably distinct. That being said: Taylor Swift’s character in her YBWM video (2008) is in a marching band, which led to a marching band costume and opening segment in the tour for Fearless (2009-10). — Austin Litzler (@Litzwich) May 2, 2019

Beyoncé’s performance also began with a marching band — something her fans angrily pointed out on social media.

Taylor Swift, Beyonce Kevin Winter/Getty; Courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment

“I don’t know if y’all are seeing this but Taylor Swift is gentrifying Beyoncé’s Coachella performance right now,” one user wrote.

Added another, “I see Taylor Swift is doing the Great Value Version of Beyoncé’s Homecoming.”

I see Taylor Swift is doing the Great Value Version of Beyoncé’s Homecoming #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/OkFdNJPthV — ✌🏽 (@DopealiciousJ) May 2, 2019

Amid the vitriol, Swift’s own fanbase stepped in to defend the “Delicate” singer, arguing that one artist could not stake claim over something like a marching band or drumline.

“I swear, you guys are always comparing everyone and everything. I didn’t know Beyoncé created drum lines and posing. Both are queens,” one fan wrote.

I swear, you guys are always comparing everyone and everything. I didn’t know Beyoncé created drum lines and posing. Both are queens.#taylorswift #beyonce pic.twitter.com/AUKIlue9Ts — Reaction Videos (@itsMusicShade) May 2, 2019

Said another, “Dear Beyhive, Beyoncé did not originate the idea of having marching band style drums in a performance, and no one ‘owns’ that idea either. It’s also wrong to pin 2 talented, amazing women against each other. What’s the point? Sincerely, Swifties.”

Others also pointed out that Swift has used marching bands before, like in the 2008 music video for “You Belong With Me” (though that argument was also made for Beyoncé, who used marching bands while in Destiny’s Child).

Let me just say this, Taylor Swift is not trying to be Beyoncé, nor has she ever. They’re both successful women with successful careers. Period. pic.twitter.com/llbddH1apP — chynna | STREAM ME! (@soitgoeschynna) May 2, 2019

“Let me just say this, Taylor Swift is not trying to be Beyoncé, nor has she ever. They’re both successful women with successful careers. Period,” one fan wrote.

Swift was previously accused of ripping off the “Drunk in Love” singer in 2017, when fans noticed similarities between her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video and Beyoncé’s “Formation” video.