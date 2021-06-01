Taylor Swift's Evermore Smashes U.S. Record for Biggest Vinyl Album Sales Week

The vinyl copy of Taylor Swift's ninth studio album sold over 40,000 copies in just three days, according to MRC Data

Taylor Swift does it again!

The 31-year-old pop superstar recently broke the all-time U.S. record for largest vinyl album sales in a single week, with her ninth studio album, evermore, selling over 40,000 copies in just three days.

Evermore's vinyl record was released on May 28 and smashed the single-weeks sales according to MRC Data, Billboard reported. Until now, the crown had been held by Jack White's Lazaretto, which sold 40,000 copies during the first week in dropped in June 2014.

It is predicted that vinyl sales of Swift's album will keep rising until June 3, the end of the tracking week.

The eleven-time Grammy winner initially released evermore on Dec. 11 of last year, describing it as a "sister album" to her surprise record, folklore. Upon its release, evermore debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

According to Billboard, the recent release date of the evermore vinyl record was boosted by demand for the vintage version, as pre-orders for the vinyl format were first made available five months ago.

Swift teased sales of the vinyl record on the day it dropped, quoting lyrics from her song "ivy" in an Instagram post.

"Clover blooms in the fields/spring breaks loose/the time is near," the singer-songwriter captioned a smiling shot of herself wearing overalls and a black tank top while lounging in the grass with the vinyl album. "EVERMORE ALBUM VINYL IS OUT TODAY!! You can get it at your fav indie record store, Target, Walmart & Amazon ✨ and if you're feeling even more generous, go ahead and stream it too! That would be cool!"

Explaining her inspiration for evermore last year, Swift said the songs came to her like a vision.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs," she wrote on Twitter in December. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

"I've never done this before," she continued at the time. "In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."

Taylor Swift Credit: JMEnternational/Getty

Last month, Swift took home the global icon award at the 2021 Brit Awards, becoming both the first woman and first non-English artist to take home the award. She's also the youngest person to win the coveted prize.

Wearing a sparkly two-piece Miu Miu outfit, Swift went on stage to give a powerful speech as she accepted the award from Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, who called her one of the "biggest names in the history of music" and "an inspiration to people all around the world."