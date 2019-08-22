Taylor Swift’s Dad Scott Hand-Delivers Pizza to Fans Waiting Overnight for Her GMA Appearance

Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans camped out overnight on Wednesday for the “You Need to Calm Down” singer’s highly-anticipated performance on Good Morning America Thursday morning.

And seeing as many missed dinner to do so, Swift made sure to send her dedicated fans a tasty treat.

Wednesday night, the 29-year-old pop star had 30 pizzas delivered to the Swifties waiting outside New York City’s Central Park, with members of her team — including her dad, Scott Swift — handing them out personally.

Photos and video of the pizza surprise were shared by Swift’s fans on social media, as well as on GMA‘s official Twitter account.

In addition to the pizza, Scott and company also handed out promotional guitar picks designed with the logo of Taylor’s upcoming album, Lover (out Friday). Scott, 67, even posed for photos with members of the enthusiastic crowd.

“THANK YOU SO SO SO MUCH FOR THE PIZZA AND FOR CARING ABOUT US!” one fan tweeted, captioning a group shot of her and her friends with Swift’s dad. “WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! Taking a 5 hour bus ride from Virginia and waiting in line since 7 a.m. is the best decision we ever made! You’ve made us the happiest girls in the WORLD!!!”

Later, while performing on the morning show, Swift said of the gesture, “My dad was handing out pizza! As a family, it blows our mind that people would want to do that. For our parents they’re like, ‘That’s my kid! People are waiting on the sidewalk to hear her sing!’ It’s really astonishing to us.”

The singer has always made sure to take care of her fellow Swifties, surprising them over the years with everything from personal messages to surprise visits.

The “Lover” artist has even sent cash to fans in need, helping them with medical bills and home payments. Last October, Swift helped get a service dog for a boy with autism.

In 2015, the singer sent one Swiftie a $1,989 check to help her pay off her student loans, the amount of which was a cheeky nod to her newest album at the time, 1989. And just this month, Swift decided to help out another student, sending a Toronto-based girl $6,386.47 CAD (about $4,800 USD) to help pay for her tuition.

“Taylor, I love you so much,” the lucky fan cried in a Tumblr video. “Every single time in my life that I’ve been going through something, you’ve been there for me … thank you, I love you so much!”

GMA reported that over 3,000 fans showed up to Thursday’s concert.

Back in August, Taylor called her fans “the most amazing, generous people” during her acceptance speech for the inaugural icon award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

“One thing I wish I would have known when I was a teen is mistakes are inevitable,” she said. “You think you can possibly ace life, but it’s normal to make mistakes … it’s normal. That’s what’s going to happen in life.”