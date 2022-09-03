Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Walks Hand in Hand with Model Sydney Ness in New York City

Taylor Swift's brother Austin may have found his match. The actor and producer, 30, was spotted holding hands with fashion model Sydney Ness while walking together in New York City on Thursday.

In the photos, the Cover Versions star wore a casual white button-down with black jeans and brown shoes. Sydney, who is signed to both Natural Models and Ford Models, sported a black shirt, gray jeans and white boots.

Earlier this year, Austin was nominated with his sister and Blake Lively for an American Country Music Award in the video of the year category for their work in the "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" music video.

Austin was a producer in the video while Lively was both a producer and the video's director. The nomination marked the first ACM nod for both of them.

On Instagram, Austin celebrated the big news. "I was so lucky to get to work with Blake, Taylor, and the entire amazing team behind the video for 'I Bet You Think About Me' and now I am so proud and thankful that we've been nominated for the ACM award for video of the year!" he captioned the post at the time.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty

Speaking of Taylor's many projects, after taking home video of the year at the MTV VMAs last Sunday, the singer announced her plans for a brand-new album set to release later this year.

"I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21," Swift said in her speech before teasing that she would be releasing more details at midnight.

In a post shared on her social media, Swift later confirmed the title of the upcoming album is Midnights.

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out Oct. 21. Meet me at midnight," she wrote online.

Swift's recent album announcement came almost a year after she released Red (Taylor's Version) in November 2021.

After Scooter Braun bought Swift's former record label Big Machine — and with it, the masters to Swift's first six albums — the singer shared that she would be re-recording her entire catalog so that she would own her art in August 2019. (Braun has since sold the masters to a private equity firm, but continues to profit off them.)

Since then, she has rerecorded two of her first six albums, including Red (Taylor's Version) and Fearless (Taylor's Version), which was released in April 2021.