The first video from Taylor Swift's new Midnights album is here!

"Anti-Hero" debuted Friday morning on the singer-songwriter's YouTube channel after a trailer promoting the album gave fans a sneak peek during Thursday night's NFL game on Amazon Prime Video.

From its opening line — "I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser" — the relatable track muses on the self-aware singer's vulnerabilities and public image.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old Grammy winner offered more insight into the song, which was written by Swift and collaborator Jack Antonoff.

"Track 3, 'Anti-Hero,' is one of my favorite songs I've ever written," she said.

"I really don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before," she added about her "unmanageable" fame. "Not to sound too dark, but, like, I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person."

Swift continued, "Don't feel bad for me — you don't need to. But you know, this song really is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself. We all hate things about ourselves. … So I like 'Anti-Hero' a lot because I think it's really honest."

Hours earlier — at 3 a.m.! — Swift released seven new songs on a special "3am Edition" of the album: "The Great War," "Bigger Than the Whole Sky," "Paris," "High Infidelity," "Glitch," "Would've, Could've, Should've" and "Dear Reader."

"Surprise!" she captioned a post on Instagram. "I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I'm calling them 3am tracks. Lately I've been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it's 3am and I'm giving them to you now. 🌌"

With its woozy synths, trap beats and drum machines, the album is sonically similar to the star's 2017 LP reputation, and also draws influence from later albums, Lover and evermore.

Earlier on Friday, Swift also released images from multiple other videos shot for Midnights, showing her doing such things as blowing a smoke ring and dancing on stage in a Vegas-style sequined bikini.

"Here's the teaser trailer for the videos I've made for Midnights," Swift captioned the post. Thank you @amazonmusic for premiering this, the first video for Anti-Hero will be out tomorrow at 8am ET. And Midnights will be here SO SOON!!!