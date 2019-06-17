From an Ellen DeGeneres Tattoo to a Potential Hayley Kiyoko Collab: All the Easter Eggs in Taylor Swift's New Music Video

By now, everyone knows that Swift has an affinity for the number 13. She was born on Dec. 13, the release date for her album Lover is on Aug. 23, 2019 (which adds up to 13) and throughout her career she’s sneaked in the number in her music.

This music video is definitely not the exception! In a close-up of Swift’s watch, the 13 replaced the typical 1 on it — a brief, yet clever nod to the singer’s favorite number. Now, fans can sport the same watch, as Swift included it in a merch release after the music video premiered.

The watch also features the newest addition to her cat family: Benjamin Button! Swift’s newest kitten was introduced to fans when Brendon Urie handed her a kitten during the “ME!” music video.

“When I started holding him I was obviously in love with him and his handler was like ‘He doesn’t have a home’ and he looked at me like ‘Adopt me, please,’” the singer said during an Instagram Live introducing the kitten.