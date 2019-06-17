We can’t calm down — because Taylor Swift dropped the star-studded music video for her new single “You Need to Calm Down.”

The clip, which made its premiere on Good Morning America Monday morning, is set in a trailer park and features a number of Swift’s famous friends — including Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Dexter Mayfield, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Tan France, as well as Ciara, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Chester Lockhart, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Adam Rippon and Hannah Hart — plus her former frenemy, Katy Perry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Toward the end of the clip, Perry appears wearing the burger dress she sported at this year’s Met Gala, and hugs it out with Swift, who wears a french fries costume.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift

The pop stars each posted matching Instagram posts of the moment, with Perry, 34, captioning hers, “This meal is BEEF-free #MeatFreeMonday,” while Swift, 29, wrote, “A happy meal 🍔 🍟 💗”

On Tuesday, Perry had teased their new collaboration by posting a photo on Instagram of a photo of a plate of chocolate chip cookies with the words “Peace at last” written in red icing above the treats.

Perry also included the geotag location of “Let’s Be Friends” in the post, which some fans rightly took to be a sign that the pair were working on something together.

RELATED: No More Bad Blood! Taylor Swift Adds Katy Perry’s New Song to Her Apple Music Playlist

Perry previously revealed that she’d be “open” to working with the “ME!” singer while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

The pop stars — who had a complicated relationship for years that seemingly inspired their songs “Bad Blood” and “Swish Swish” — put an end to their feud last year.

Ahead of her first Reputation Stadium Tour show, Perry sent Swift an actual olive branch as well as an apologetic note from Perry. The American Idol judge also showed support by liking Swift’s 2018 post where the singer broke her political silence by endorsing two Democratic politicians.

When asked about Swift’s post at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles, Perry gave a sweet compliment, saying Swift is “setting such a great example.”

Swift released the LGBTQ Pride-inspired track, which features lyrics like “shade never made anybody less gay,” on Friday. The same day, she teased the music video for the single on Instagram Live, saying: “The video is very worth the wait. There’s a lot going on in the video; I wanted that to be a separate discovery.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Honors Pride Month with a Special Performance at Historic LGBT Bar Stonewall Inn

Ryan Reynolds

Adam Lambert and Ellen DeGeneres

Taylor Swift

The Grammy winner began sharing hints about the video on social media Thursday night.

First, she posted an orange picket fence, with the curious caption “There were five posts in the fence.”

Next, she posted single artwork for the track. In the photo, Swift is seen from behind wearing a swimsuit that exposes snake and butterfly tattoos as she looks onto what appears to be a trailer park with colorful picket fences.

Then Friday, she shared a picture of some frosting and sprinkles alongside the caption “A delicious new video comes out Monday morning…”

“Can you just not step on our gowns? 💃” Swift posted Saturday, adding “We all got crowns 👑 💕” later in the day.

“Tea time! Monday morning! 💕” she teased Saturday evening, sharing a photo of a tabletop set for tea.

Swift then made a big reveal Sunday morning, announcing that the video would feature a bevy of celebrity guest stars. “Asked a few friends to be in the You Need To Calm Down video 😄 Out tomorrow at 8:15am ET,” she wrote.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Shuts Down Rumor That She and Katy Perry Kiss in ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Video

“You Need to Calm Down” is the second single from Swift’s upcoming LP Lover, following the Brendon Urie-assisted “Me.” The album — Swift’s seventh — will have 18 tracks and is due to drop Aug. 23.

“This album in tone, it’s very romantic — and not just thematically, like it’s all love songs,” Swift said of the set on her Thursday Instagram Live. “I think the idea of something being romantic, it doesn’t have to be a happy song. You can find romance in loneliness or sadness or going through a conflict or dealing with things in your life … It looks at things with a very romantic gaze.”