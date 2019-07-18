It turns out no one was very calm behind the scenes of Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video shoot.

In a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Grammy winner’s pals and costars — including internet personality Hannah Hart, outspoken queer and plus-size model Dexter Mayfield, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and entertainer Todrick Hall — marvel over all the impeccable details of their outfits and roles in Swift’s latest LGBT-themed project.

“I literally thought I was gonna get a pan from a camera for just a moment, so all this sounds amazing,” says Hart, 32, in the clip after Swift, 29, describes her vision. “There’s a couple things I love: to dance cute, I love to look cute and I like to look at cute things. So it’s been a really cute day.”

The stars all play Swift’s neighbors in a colorful trailer park, and in one BTS clip, Mayfield, 34, gleefully describes his “home” as “just gay!”

Rippon, 29, and Hall, 34 — who along with Swift executive produced the music video — are also paid the highest of compliments by Swift when they reveal their music video looks.

RELATED: Here’s Every Single Celebrity Cameo in Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Music Video

Image zoom Adam Rippon, Hannah Hart, Taylor Swift, and Dexter Mayfield TAS Rights Management

“You look phenomenal. Love that your nipples are making a cameo,” Swift tells Rippon, who wears a sheer crop top in the MV. “That’s a separate cameo. That’s amazing.”

Meanwhile, Hall rocks a red and white bedazzled robe, sky-high rainbow ankle boots and over-the-top nail art. “It’s everything I’ve ever wanted! You look beautiful,” says Swift.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Hugs It Out with Katy Perry in Star-Studded ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Music Video

“I literally want to just walk out every time someone comes over and go, ‘Hello!'” says Todrick while sashaying in his robe. “It’s just a Tuesday, but that’s okay. This is maybe the best I’ve felt since maybe I came out. I came out of my mom’s body, I came out of the closet, and now I feel like this is my third coming out.”

Since its release on June 17, Swift’s newest music video has racked up more than 84 million views on YouTube. The track is the second song she’s released off her upcoming album Lover, out Aug. 23.

At the end of the music video, the singer encouraged her fans to sign her petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org. Wrote Swift: “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.”