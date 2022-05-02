Taylor Swift Will Screen All Too Well: The Short Film and Give a Talk at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival

On Monday, the Tribeca Film Festival unveiled the lineup for its 2022 Talks and Reunions series, which will see Taylor Swift screen All Too Well: The Short Film in New York City

Taylor Swift is taking her latest directorial effort on the film festival circuit.

On Monday, the Tribeca Film Festival unveiled the lineup for its 2022 Talks and Reunions series, which will see the 32-year-old musician screen All Too Well: The Short Film and discuss her filmmaking approach in front of an audience on Saturday, June 11.

Billed as "A Conversation with Taylor Swift," the screening event will take place at 3 p.m. EST at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan, New York, and tickets are available for purchase now at tribecafilm.com.

"We are excited to present a compelling slate of Talks, Reunions, and Master Classes from leading storytellers across film, television, music, art, and comedy," said Paula Weinstein, Tribeca's Chief Content Officer, in a press statement. "Audiences will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse and captivating lineup of award-winning entertainers at the forefront of cultural leadership."

In November 2021, Swift released the 13-minute short film, which serves as a music video to "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," an extended take on the fan-favorite song from 2012's Red featured on last year's Red (Taylor's Version) — the latest album in her ongoing series of re-recordings. Written and directed by the musician, who also appears in the clip, All Too Well: The Short Film stars Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf alum Dylan O'Brien as a young Swift and her ex-lover — long rumored to be Jake Gyllenhaal — respectively.

Shot by cinematographer Rina Yang, the film follows the story told by the song's vivid lyrics, with its co-leads taking a trip upstate that begins romantic and ends in a breakup. Upon the video's release, Swift hosted a private screening for fans in New York City, where she also performed the song's extended version for the first time and held a discussion with O'Brien, 30, and Sink, 20.

Ahead of the screening, Swift opened up about how "All Too Well" has taken on a new meaning for her since it was originally released on Red in 2012.

"The most important thing about this particular project is that this is a song that would not be a special song in every setlist I do, in every single list where someone says, 'These are the best songs she's done' — that was all because of you," Swift said at the event.

"A record label didn't pick this song as a single. We never made a video for it. This was a song that started out as a song on the album, just a simple track 5. And you went and turned it into what it is now," she continued. "It started out as a song that was my favorite. It was about something very personal to me. It was hard to perform it live. Now, for me, honestly, this song is 100 percent about us, and for you."

During the event, Swift also talked about her experience re-recording songs for Fearless (Taylor's Version) and now Red (Taylor's Version).