"Stay safe, wear a mask, take care of yourselves. I love you very much. Happy voting," Taylor Swift said in a Monday video on social media

Taylor Swift Urges Fans to 'Make Your Voice Heard' at 'Last Chance' Polls: 'Make Your Vote Count'

Taylor Swift is spreading awareness about the importance of casting your ballot this Election Day.

The 30-year-old singer posted a selfie-style video to her Instagram Story and Twitter feed on Monday, encouraging fans to get to the polls and use their voices for the change they want to see.

"Hey. So we are all very stressed out about this election, rightfully so. I feel you," Swift said. "But allow me to be the 1 millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and to make your vote count, so if you haven't voted yet, please do."

"Stay safe, wear a mask, take care of yourselves. I love you very much. Happy voting," she went on, sharing a link to a polling place locator tool in her post.

The "Style" singer ended her video with a graphic of Democratic presidential and vice presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, with the word "UNITED" in the bottom-right-hand corner.

Swift announced her support for Biden, 77, and his running mate, Harris, in a message posted to her social media pages last month.

Alongside the shot from her V Magazine cover — which saw the word "Vote" emblazoned across her face — and a photo of her holding "Biden Harris 2020" cookies, the Grammy winner wrote, "I spoke to @vmagazine about why I'll be voting for Joe Biden for president."

She went on to acknowledge the "apt" timing of the magazine's release and her endorsement, which fell on the night of the debate between Harris, 56, and current Vice President Mike Pence.

"Gonna be watching and supporting @kamalaharris by yelling at the tv a lot," Swift wrote. "And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘."

In the issue, Swift said that the "change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included."

"Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first," the "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker continued.

While Swift's support of Biden and Harris marked her first public endorsement of a presidential candidate, she previously endorsed two Democratic candidates running in the 2018 Tennessee midterm elections.