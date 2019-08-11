Taylor Swift Lip-Syncs to 'You Need to Calm Down' at Party to Celebrate Her 10 VMA Nominations

Taylor Swift has many reasons to celebrate!

On Saturday night, the 29-year-old singer threw a party in honor of her 10 nominations for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

In a series of videos posted by friends at the gathering, Swift can be seen singing and dancing along to the hit that racked up most of her nominations, “You Need to Calm Down.”

“When your song comes on and you’ve sweat out your cute new do and it don’t matter cause your song is on,” Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox wrote alongside a video she posted to her Instagram of Swift dancing to her song from the upcoming Lover album.

RELATED: Taylor Swift to Perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

The “ME!” singer could be seen wearing a sparkly mini dress for the occasion, complete with her signature red lip.

Panic at the Disco’s Brendon Urie, who duets with Swift on “ME!”, also was at the party. “Brendon and I after dancing singing and sweating,” Cox shared on her Instagram Story.

Other guests included her music video costars Hayley Kiyoko, HAIM, Justin Mikita, Chester Lockhart and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Akeria Chanel Davenport, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada.

This year, Swift is tied with Ariana Grande for the most VMAs nominations. Both musicians scored 10 nominations in categories including video of the year, song of the year and best pop video.

RELATED: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X Top 2019 VMA Noms: Read the Full List

Image zoom Laverne Cox/Instagram

Swift’s latest two videos, “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down,” are both up for potential wins.

On Wednesday, MTV announced that Swift would be performing at the upcoming annual awards show, which will broadcast live globally from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, Aug. 26. It’ll be her first major televised performance following the release of her highly anticipated album, Lover (out Aug. 23).

Swift last appeared on the VMA stage in 2015, performing her song “Bad Blood” — which took home the coveted video of the year trophy then, too.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift to Receive First-Ever Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Since 2008, Swift has taken home a total of seven VMAs across categories like best female video (“You Belong with Me,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Blank Space”), as well as best collaboration (“Bad Blood,” “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”), and the aforementioned video of the year.

To win Video of the Year, Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video will have to beat Grande’s “Thank U, Next”, Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road (Remix)” and “a lot” by 21 Savage ft. J. Cole.

On Sunday, Swift is set to accept the first-ever Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.