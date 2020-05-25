Nils Sjöberg — a pseudonym previously used by Taylor Swift — is credited as a producer on the cover, which was used on the latest episode of Killing Eve

Taylor Swift Fans Think She Outfoxed Scooter Braun with Mysterious 'Look What You Made Me Do' Cover

Sandra Oh in Killing Eve and Taylor Swift in "Look What You Made Me Do"

Taylor Swift is giddy about a new cover of one of her biggest hits — and fans are convinced she outplayed Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta.

On Sunday, the pop star, 30, tweeted her approval of a reimagined version of "Look What You Made Me Do" that was used on the latest episode of Killing Eve. The slowed-down cover of the 2017 single was featured in the opening title sequence of the show, currently in its third season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!!" Swift wrote on Twitter, sharing a 30-second clip of the song.

The full song is available on streaming services from Jack Leopards and the Dolphin Club — a band that has no other tracks credited to it beyond the new Swift cover.

The Grammy winner's endorsement of the cover plus the music group's apparent ambiguity has led fans to believe the cover is a way for Swift to get around publishing rights amid her ongoing public battle with Braun and Borchetta over ownership of her pre-Lover music.

Avid fans and social media sleuths found that back in 2012, Swift's brother Austin temporarily changed his Twitter name to "the Dolphin Club," leading some to suspect her sibling lends his vocals to the cover.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Another user claimed to have uncovered an old childhood photo of Austin that matches the album art used for the cover.

Also, a YouTube upload of the song listed the credits for the song, which included producer credits for Swift's pal and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and one Nils Sjöberg — the writer pseudonym once used by Swift.

Swift has previously expressed her love for Killing Eve, the Emmy-winning thriller that stars Grey's Anatomy alum Sandra Oh. Last May, she included the show among her favorite things when gracing the cover of Entertainment Weekly.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Fans Feel Vindicated After Leaked Video While Kanye West Supporters Call Feud Old News

Last summer, Swift wrote a scathing note following the announcement of Braun and Borchetta’s $300 million deal that saw Braun take control of Swift’s masters with Big Machine Label Group.

In a Tumblr post, Swift accused the manager of “manipulative bullying” over the years, and the weeks following became a game of he-said, she-said between the singer, Braun, and Borchetta, who first signed the superstar when she was a teen.

Borchetta, 57, previously claimed the deal he offered Swift gave her “100% of all Taylor Swift assets … to be transferred to her immediately upon signing the new agreement.”

However, Swift’s lawyer Donald Passman told PEOPLE in a statement: “Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others.”