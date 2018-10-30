Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Vote Against 'Fear-Based Extremism' in Upcoming Elections

Taylor Swift continues to speak out on her political leanings.

On Tuesday, the pop star once again took to Instagram to urge her fans and followers to vote in the upcoming election while continuing to share her support for Democratic Tennessee Senate candidate Phil Bredesen.

“These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy,” the Grammy winner, 28, captioned a photo of herself with mom Andrea Swift, 60, in which they hold American flags and pose with a Bredesen campaign sign.

Swift added: “We want leadership, not fear-based extremism. Early voting goes til Thursday and Election Day is November 6. Please don’t sit this one out.”

Swift’s latest political post comes after President Donald Trump revealed Monday that he wants to sign an executive order that would terminate birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants. Earlier, on Saturday, the president drew criticism for joking about his “bad hair day” hours after 11 people were killed and six people were injured by a gunman at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Swift famously — and controversially — remained reticent on her political leanings until earlier this month, when she broke her silence. In an Oct. 7 Instagram post she revealed she would be voting for Bredesen rather than the Republican incumbent, Marsha Blackburn.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift wrote.

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,” she continued. “I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

Swift added: “I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn.”

Swift’s post caused a spike in voter registration.

“We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T. Swift’s post,” Kamari Guthrie, Vote.org’s director of communications, told BuzzFeed News.

Saying “Thank God for Taylor Swift,” Guthrie added that 155,940 people checked out the website – which gets an average of 14,078 hits per day – in a 24-hour period.

Swift especially made an impact in her adopted state. “Vote.org saw [Tennessee] registrations spike specifically since Taylor’s post,” Guthrie told BuzzFeed News. Vote.org reportedly raked in at least 2,144 new voter registrations from Tennessee in the last 36 hours — after registering 2,811 voters there total in September.