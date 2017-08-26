What's She Up To? Taylor Swift Gives a Sinister Smirk in New UPS Ad

For Taylor Swift, it seems revenge is a dish best served via UPS.

The 27-year-old singer is in the midst of a major album launch, dropping her biting new single “Look What You Made Me Do” late Thursday night ahead of the release of her sixth LP, Reputation, on Nov. 10. And as with most promotional tours, Swift’s comes with big-name sponsors and collaborators — including the United Parcel Service.

On Friday, the package delivery company announced they were partnering with Swift as the “official delivery partner” for Reputation — launching “tailor-made” experiences for fans, like special UPS trucks with Swift’s album cover on the side of them.

The news came with a mysterious video that showed Swift — who embraced her darker side in the revenge-themed clap-back song — writing a note and packing a white gift box into a UPS shipment, just before making eyes directly at the camera.

Taylor Swift UPS

“UPS developed a specialized, global logistics and distribution solution that includes both the secure distribution and shipment of CDs to retailers at a precise moment in time, along with the final delivery of the CDs to online consumers,” the company said in a statement on their website. “As part of the solution, for the first time in the company’s 110-year history, select UPS package delivery cars will be decorated with Taylor Swift’s album cover image on the side of the truck, in celebration of the launch and distribution of reputation.”

Swift-branded vehicles will begin appearing Saturday in Nashville, Atlanta, and New York City ahead of a nationwide roll out.

Excited to be the Official Delivery Partner of Taylor Swift’s new album! Look for #TaylorSwiftDelivery trucks: https://t.co/1hg8OX1xWu pic.twitter.com/ThNrhIEet7 — UPS (@UPS) August 25, 2017

Fans who snap a picture of a decaled UPS package car can tag @UPS on social media and use the hashtag #TaylorSwiftDelivery to receive “an improved opportunity” to buy Taylor Swift concert tickets.

They’re also kicking off a contest where Swifties can pre-order her album from UPS.com to enter to win “a grand prize flyaway package with premium tickets to a Taylor Swift concert, airfare, hotel, dinner and a makeover experience. Additional contest prizes include concert tickets, an autographed piece of memorabilia from the set of Taylor Swift’s new music video, and merchandise.”

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Releases New Single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ – All the Details

Of course, this isn’t the only brand Swift will be working with on Reputation.

ABC appeared to be first to the gate, dropping a promo featuring “Look What You Made Me Do” Thursday night for their TGIT Shondaland shows with female leads Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy’s Meredith Grey), Kerry Washington (Scandal‘s Olivia Pope) and Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder‘s Annalise Keating) rocking out to the track.

“Yes. Oh yes. New #TGIT. New @taylorswift13. It’s happening. It’s all happening… ” Shonda Rhimes tweeted on Thursday. “#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo.”

The network also revealed the first-look of Swift’s video for “Look What You Made Me Do” Friday on their popular a.m. show Good Morning America.