Swifties can finally rest until Oct. 21, hopefully.

Taylor Swift has officially announced the complete 13-song tracklist for Midnights, as she shared the upcoming album's final five song titles on TikTok overnight Friday during her Midnights Mayhem with Me series.

Among the titles is "Snow on the Beach," the album's fourth track, set to feature a guest appearance from Lana Del Rey, confirming rumors about the pair working together sparked in part by a group selfie posted earlier this year. Needless to say, it's a big day for fans of both Jack Antonoff collaborators.

"It's been genuinely chaotic, and I've enjoyed every second of it," Swift said of her tracklist rollout in the final clip, after sharing each song via a random draw from a bingo cage. "Thanks for tagging along with me on this journey. It's been wild."

"What keeps you up at night? Only 13 more sleepless nights before Midnights (and its 13 stories) 🌌✍️," Swift wrote on Instagram after the announcement, showing the now-complete tracklist.

Swift's Friday announcement of "Lavender Haze" came with the revelation that the title came to her after watching an episode of Mad Men. The track, she then hinted in an Instagram clip, is seemingly inspired by her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.

"Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," Swift said. "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

In total, the album will feature the tracks "Lavender Haze," "Maroon," "Anti-Hero," "Snow on the Beach," "You're On Your Own, Kid," "Midnight Rain," "Question…?," "Vigilante S---," "Bejeweled," "Labyrinth," "Karma," "Sweet Nothing," and "Mastermind."

On Sunday, Swift announced that the third song on the album, "Anti-Hero," is what she called "one of my favorite songs I've ever written."

"This song is a real guided tour throughout all the things that I tend to hate about myself," Swift said. "We all hate things about ourselves, and it's all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we're going to be this person. So, yeah, I like 'Anti-Hero' a lot because I think it's really honest."

While not every title came with an extensive explanation just yet, Swift has continued to share info on her 10th studio album since its surprise announcement during her video of the year acceptance speech at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August.

Swift shared more Midnights details on social media hours later, referring to the LP a "collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams."

"The floors we pace and the demons we face," Swift shared to Twitter. "For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve, we find ourselves."

Of course, Midnights is a separate effort from Swift's quest to rerecord her early discography. Last November, she followed up the ever-popular Fearless (Taylor's Version) with Red (Taylor's Version), the rerecorded edition of her 2012 record featuring previously unheard new tracks "from the vault." It was the second rerecorded album she released after music manager Scooter Braun acquired the rights to her catalog in June 2019.