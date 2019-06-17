Taylor Swift Asks Twitter Users to Follow the Wrong Ryan Reynolds, Who Admits He's Still a 'Big Fan'

After premiering her “You Need to Calm Down” music video on Monday morning, Taylor Swift urged her fans to follow the celebrities that made cameos, including Ryan Reynolds — but she ended up tagging a different Ryan Reynolds than the one that you’re probably thinking of.

In a since-deleted tweet encouraging her followers to “Stan/Follow/Support” the stars who appeared in her video, Swift, 29, mistakenly tagged the verified Twitter user @RyanReynolds, a journalist and the sports director at the Evansville Courier & Press in Indiana. His Twitter bio says, “Not the actor you’re probably looking for.”

“So uh, @taylorswift13… I appreciate the shoutout but you’re looking for @VancityReynolds,” Reynolds tweeted on Monday, tagging the actor’s Twitter handle. “PS: I’m a big fan. Especially ‘Style’ and ‘Shake It Off.’ Seriously. Ask my teenage sons. I sing along in the car. I’m so old and so lame.”

Later, Swift sent out another tweet tagging the actor’s correct handle.

The anticipated music video for “You Need to Calm Down” featured a plethora of celebrity cameos in addition to Reynolds, including including Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, Dexter Mayfield, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Tan France, as well as Ciara, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Chester Lockhart, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Adam Rippon and Hannah Hart.

But perhaps the most notable cameo in the video is Katy Perry, who appears near the end of the video wearing the burger dress she sported at this year’s Met Gala. Perry, 34, and Swift — who is wearing a french fry costume — catch each other’s eye and hug it out.

Both pop stars posted on Instagram about the moment, which further solidifies the end of their long-running feud.

“This meal is BEEF-free #MeatFreeMonday,” Perry wrote in her caption, while Swift wrote, “A happy meal 🍔 🍟 💗.”

Reynolds appears just before their embrace, capturing the moment — which happens during a food fight — in a painting.

Swift and Reynolds, 42, and his wife Blake Lively have been friends for several years. The trio are so close, in fact, that the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, James, is featured at the beginning of Swift’s song “Gorgeous” from her album Reputation.

Swift also featured both Reynolds’ and Lively’s names in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.