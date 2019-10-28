Taylor Swift Trolls Blake Shelton on Set of The Voice: ‘Oh, It’s Not Blake Lively!’

Just like her close friend Blake Lively, Taylor Swift has a few good quips up her sleeve.

On Monday, the “You Need to Calm Down” singer shared a hilarious video to her Instagram from her time on The Voice recently as a mega mentor.

In the clip, the superstar is heard calling The Voice‘s veteran coach by the actress’s name as the country singer is distracted by the kitten filter.

I was promised Lively 🤷🏼‍♀️ But Shelton is cool too. SO excited to be on @NBCTheVoice with @blakeshelton tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/haSdVflANG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 28, 2019

“Here we are at The Voice,” said Swift, 29, as the pair sat in the coaches’ chairs.

“Here we are at the — oh my gosh, they’ve even got the eyes,” Shelton, 43, said as he noticed the filter included some mascara.

“Yeah, you have mascara on as a cat!” said Swift. “That’s one of the perks of being a cat.”

Shelton announced the “mega” singer would be joining the cast this season in an Instagram video in September, captioning the post, “And our @NBCTheVoice mega mentor is….. @TaylorSwift!!! #TheVoice @johnlegend.”

Unfortunately for the country star, Swift’s announcement of him didn’t go quite as smoothly. “I’m here with Blake Lively and it’s a wonder … oh, it’s not Blake Lively,” joked the star, who has been friends with Lively for years.

The pop star captioned the clip: “I was promised Lively 🤷🏼‍♀️ but Shelton is cool too. So excited to be on @nbcthevoice with @blakeshelton tonight at 8/7c!”

Always in on the fun, Shelton quickly shared the post on his Instagram Stories as well.

As a Mega Mentor, Swift will join Shelton and his fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, 37, John Legend, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 50, to advise the show’s artists and prepare each team for the Knockout Rounds. The “Lover” singer previously took on the role during season seven of the show in 2014.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.