Taylor Swift Sings 2006 Hit ‘A Place in This World’ — Hear the Emotional Song She Wrote at 13

It’s safe to say after her sixth record-breaking album, Taylor Swift has happily found “A Place in This World.”

On Tuesday night, the Grammy winner made a nostalgic move at a home state show in Pittsburgh by playing a song she wrote before she found massive success.

“It’s a song that I wrote when I was living in Pennsylvania, and I was traveling back and forth to Nashville with my mom,” she told the sea of 56,445 fans. Swift often made trips to Music City to meet with songwriters and record labels in middle school before making a permanent move in 2004.

“This is a song that I wrote about not knowing if it was ever going to work out,” the “Delicate” singer said while introducing “A Place in This World” from her 2006 debut album.

The emotional lyrics about her pursuit of stardom include, “Oh, I’m alone, on my own / And that’s all I know / Oh, I’m just a girl / Tryin’ to find a place in this world.”

While her Reputation Stadium Tour centers on material from her new album, Swift has chosen to perform one of her older songs on a second stage on every stop. These songs have included, “Our Song,” “The Best Day,” “All Too Well,” “Teardrops On My Guitar,” “Fifteen” and “Come Back… Be Here.”

In addition, Swift has also surprised her fans with special guests, including Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, and mostly recently, Canadian rock star Bryan Adams. The surprise duet included an enthusiastic rendition of his biggest hit “Summer of ’69.”

Over the last year, the star has been at the top of her game both personally and professionally. The 28-year old singer is also in a great place with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who has become a familiar face in her audience.

“She is still super happy and excited about her tour,” a source previously told PEOPLE. Swift has been on the road since May, when she kicked off her world tour in Arizona, breaking the stadium’s attendance record when 59,157 fans showed up.

Her Reputation Stadium Tour will play dates across North America, Europe and Oceania through November.