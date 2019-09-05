Taylor Swift Fans Rally to Block Rock Band Tool's Comeback Album from Knocking Lover from No. 1

Taylor vs. Tool?

In a surprising turn of events, Taylor Swift fans (aka Swifties) have begun feuding online with fans of the rock band Tool this week.

On Aug. 23, Swift released her acclaimed seventh album Lover, which made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Then, last Friday, Tool dropped Fear Inoculum, their first album in 13 years. Music industry experts project that the ’90s rock act will unseat the pop star to claim the No. 1 slot — and Swifties are not having it.

RELATED: REVIEW: On Lover, Taylor Swift — Self-Assured and Madly in Love — Revels in a Hard-Won Happy Ending

Image zoom Taylor Swift; Tool Kevin Mazur/WireImage; RCA Records

Since insiders have forecasted Lover to drop to No. 2 on the chart, Swift followers have taken to social media to encourage their fellow fans to support the album.

“Keep streaming guys! This band Tool is dropping a new album after 13 years (lmao 13) is okey but.. We still have a chance! STREAM #Lover by Taylor Swift HARDER! Also [“You Need to Calm Down”] and Lover seems to [be] doing well so.. We have work,” on Swiftie tweeted on Tuesday.

Keep streaming guys! This band Tool is dropping a new album after 13 years (lmao 13) is okey but.. We still have a chance! STREAM #Lover by Taylor Swift HARDER! Also YNTCD and Lover seems to doing well so.. We have work 💪 pic.twitter.com/tplJMRG4AO — AILIN BESHARA (@Dureza10Mohs) September 4, 2019

And it appears some of Swift’s younger fans are not familiar with Tool’s musical legacy.

“There is a chance of debuting at No2 due to a new band called Tool,” another Swiftie tweeted on Sunday. ‘If this ends up being the case then that would be an embarrassment beyond belief. This is Taylor Swift. She did not work her socks for the album and promo for this mess to happen.”

Omg @RockedNet have you seen this 😂😂😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vAON6slNX8 — The Life Of Jake 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheLifeOfJakeYT) September 3, 2019

In response to the Swifties’ tweets, Tool fans have gotten online to speak out for the two-time Grammy winners.

“16 year old Taylor Swift fans who have no clue who Tool is freaking out that they’re gonna surpass her in sales (they will) is hilarious,” wrote one.

Another added: “I’m no Taylor Swift hater, but… This is nice to see every now and then Isn’t it…?.! Tool is a force!!! The album is pure power and creativity at its best.”

16 year old Taylor Swift fans who have no clue who Tool is freaking out that they’re gonna surpass her in sales (they will) is hilarious pic.twitter.com/TMj81gi6SQ — very angry Psycho wife(?) (@Uppercut_Slut) August 31, 2019

Dads all around the world when they realize Tool is about to overtake Taylor Swift for that number 1 spot pic.twitter.com/XlRYmaqE4E — Max 🔧 (@PointSpreadMax) September 5, 2019

Whether or not Lover tops the Billboard Hot 200 for a second week, the pop star has made history with her latest release.

According to Billboard, the Grammy winner, 29, now ties Elvis Presley for the 10th-most Top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after her song “Lover” rose to No. 10 during its second week of release. Swift’s touching ballad is her 25th song to hit the Top 10, and her latest single, “You Need to Calm Down,” is still ranking at No. 4. In addition, all 18 songs from Lover also charted on the Hot 100, breaking Billie Eilish’s previous record of 14 total entries.

Image zoom Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/Getty

In its first week, Lover racked up a total of 867,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music, and 679,000 units impressively came from pure album sales, making it the biggest sales debut for any album since her own reputation in 2017. (That album sold a whopping 1.238 million units in its first week, with 1.216 million in pure album sales.)