Radio Deejay Tells Taylor Swift She's in Need of a Shower After Concert — and Twitter Claps Back

Taylor Swift deserved all the showers after entertaining a crowd of 26,000 people at the BBC’s Biggest Weekend in Swansea — but just don’t be the person to tell her that.

After performing a six-song set in reportedly 80 percent humidity, a sweaty Swift, 28, was told by BBC radio deejay Greg James that she was in “need” of a shower.

“I think you need to have a shower now,” James jokingly told the Grammy winner, who graciously agreed with his suggestion.

Responded the star with a smile: “I’m not offended that you said that. There’s a lot going on and none of it’s good here.”

#TaylorSwift has her first recorded interview after years of not doing them and she's told that she needs a shower… 😑 #BiggestWeekend pic.twitter.com/7d3AQrvfWI — Taylor Swift News (@Swift_Alert) May 27, 2018

Though the “Delicate” singer appeared to take it in stride, her loyal Swifties were thoroughly unimpressed with James.

I can’t not believe someone had the audacity to tell Taylor Swift to take a shower in her first interview in 2 years.THE NERVE — NOT A TAYLOR SWIFT STAN ACCOUNT (@WANEGBT_stan) May 28, 2018

@gregjames I can't believe you just told the actual @taylorswift13 that she should probably go and take a shower. #BiggestWeekend — Rebecca Harris (@showmestarlight) May 27, 2018

James joked about his faux pas on Twitter after receiving a barrage of criticism on social media, writing: “If anyone’s got a video of a cow that gets excited when it sees the Queen, now would be a good time to tweet it.”

If anyone’s got a video of a cow that gets excited when it sees the Queen, now would be a good time to tweet it — Greg James (@gregjames) May 28, 2018

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

It was a packed weekend for Swift, who returned to Denver — where her sexual assault trial against former radio host David Mueller was held last summer — on Friday for her Reputation Stadium Tour.

Swift again met with several fans before and after her concert, including a young girl named Alexis who experienced a seizure during the show and was later gifted the singer’s personal sweatshirt.

Taylor met with a fan called Alexis backstage in Denver after she experienced a seizure during her show. She gave her merch from her dressing room and a sweatshirt she had on at soundcheck (via @the_diagon_alli) #repTourDenver pic.twitter.com/nZrVQg24W1 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 27, 2018

“Taylor’s mom came straight to us when she saw my little girl was being carried limp and still in the postialic fog to the gurney and wanted to make sure she was taken care of and she definitely was,” Alexis’ mom Karen Wagner shared on Facebook. “Thank you thank you to Taylor Swift, Andrea Swift, and crew for making a very scary night into a happy ending.”

RELATED: Swift Victory! Jury Rules Former Radio Host Assaulted Taylor Swift During Meet and Greet, Awards Singer $1

Swift also had a special moment with Craftsy employees, who supported her during her trial by arranging Post-It notes in their office windows using the singer’s lyrics. (She also gifted them flowers after she won the case.)

Wow. We literally have no words. Still on #cloudnine from last night’s #repTourDenver with @taylorswift13. THANK YOU, Taylor for the best night ever! pic.twitter.com/DCEfeoZQkg — Craftsy (@beCraftsy) May 26, 2018

“Wow. We literally have no words. Still on #cloudnine from last night’s #repTourDenver with @taylorswift13. THANK YOU, Taylor for the best night ever!” the company Tweeted on Sunday.