Taylor Swift Surprises Todrick Hall with 'You Need to Calm Down' Co-EP Role in Promposal Moment

Taylor Swift gifted one of her best friends with a moment he will never forget.

The pop star, 29, shared her first behind-the-scenes footage from the “You Need to Calm Down” music video, including the moment she asked pal Todrick Hall to serve as co-executive producer.

“My friend Todrick is one of those people who is very generous with his effort and time, he would never ask for credit when he deserves it,” Swift said as she made her way to Hall’s tent on set. “He has put so much into this video, whether it was casting or ideas or fashion, and you know, logistics. He’s basically booked half of this video. So I’m going to ask him to be co-executive producer of this video in this card.”

Hall, who will be returning to Broadway in Waitress, was spending the day with the alums of VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race when he was handed the sweet card from Swift.

“Todrick my dearest partner-in-crime, will you be my co-executive producer on this music video?” he read aloud before excitedly responding: “Girl yes, honey shut up! Taylor, oh my God!”

While the BFFs were hugging, the singer told Hall: “You know you never ask for credit and you deserve it.”

Then the YouTube star, 34, revealed that the moment was extra special for him.

“I feel like I just got asked to prom,” he said. “I never got to go to prom but if there was anything close to a promposal, it was what I just experienced.”

Later Hall added, “This is the sweetest thing anyone has ever done, you always outdo yourself as a friend. I’m team Taylor for life.”

Swift’s Pride-filled video is not the first collaboration for her and Hall.

He previously made an appearance as her backup dancer in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, during which he wore a cut-off shirt with the words “I ❤ TS” on it (a clear jab at those who made fun of Swift’s ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston for wearing a similar tank while they were dating).

Hall recently shared his gratitude to Swift in a heartfelt Instagram post following the release of the “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

“Never in a million years would I have dreamed I’d be able to call this global superstar my best friend. But she has taught me that you can be on top of the world and still be grounded, humble, thoughtful and kind,” he wrote along with photos of their time on set.

“Thank you @taylorswift for letting me be such a huge part of something so special and SO important! Thanks for listening to me talk or sometimes rant about social injustices and using your platform to change people’s hearts and minds with your music,” Hall continued.

“Thanks for allowing me to bring all my besties to the party, this was the most fun I’ve had on any set, though trying to pull you away from the drag queens was almost impossible,” he said. “I love you to the ends of the earth and back, and I can’t wait to keep strutting through life by your side you sweet sweet angel!”