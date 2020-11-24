Taylor Swift Releasing Concert Film for Album Folkfore on Disney+ This Week

The 30-year-old musician revealed on Tuesday that she filmed an intimate concert movie centered around her recently released — and record-breaking — album, Folklore.

Titled Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, the new feature from the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter will premiere exclusively on Disney+ Wednesday and will feature Swift performing and revealing "the stories and secrets behind every song from the critically acclaimed No. 1 album of the year," per a press release.

Folklore collaborators Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and Bon Iver will also make appearances in the film, the release said.

Taylor Swift

Posting the upcoming feature's trailer on Instagram, Swift wrote, "Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓," referencing her lucky number. "You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus"

Opening the clip, an aerial view shows a shot of the Hudson Valley-based venue where Swift got together with her Folklore collaborators to film the special.

"There's something about the complete and total uncertainty of life," Swift says, before adding, "If we're going to have to recalibrate everything, we should start with what we love the most first."

Then, as Swift sings her popular Folklore track "Cardigan," viewers get glimpses of the special, with the star revealing that the album is one that "allows you to feel your feelings" and that it was a "product of isolation."

"This could've been a time where I absolutely lost my mind, and instead I think this album was a real flotation device for both of us," she tells Folklore collaborator Dessner, 44.

Discussing the project on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Swift said, "Folklore was an album that was made completely in isolation, which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and I never saw each other while we were collaborating and creating the album."

Swift said that she and her collaborators got together at Long Pond Studios to "create this music together, play through it [and] talk through it."

"It was an amazing experience getting to really jump into the album with the people that I made it with and I really hope you enjoy it," she said.

Swift originally announced Folklore — her eighth studio album — only hours before its release. Folklore is the superstar's follow-up to August 2019's Lover.

The album, which comes with a decidedly moody black-and-white aesthetic, features 16 tracks. Deluxe copies of Folklore also include the bonus track "The Lakes."

Revealing the "surprise" project in July, Swift noted that a lot didn't go according to plan this year and this album wasn't even an inkling in her wildest dreams. "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my eighth studio album, folklore," she wrote at the time. "Surprise 🤗"