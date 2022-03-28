Taylor Swift to Give Commencement Speech at NYU — and Receive a Doctor of Fine Arts!

Taylor Swift will address NYU's class of 2022 on May 18 at Yankee Stadium

She's got everything from a Grammy to an Emmy Award under her belt, but Taylor Swift is about to add a new accolade to her list.

The "All Too Well" singer will receive a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, from New York University in May, and will also address the school's class of 2022 graduates as a commencement speaker.

The prestigious Manhattan school called Swift, 32, "one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation" in a statement, and recognized her various career achievements, including the fact that she is the only female artist to ever win album of the year three times at the Grammys, and the only solo artist this century to have three albums reach No. 1 in one year.

The commencement ceremony will take place on the morning of May 18 at Yankee Stadium in a "doubleheader" event that will also honor the Classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Disability rights advocate Judith Heumann will also receive a Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, at the evening ceremony on May 18, and will deliver an address to the Classes of 2020 and 2021.

Swift has enjoyed a busy year, releasing Fearless (Taylor's Version), the first of her re-recorded catalog, in April, and Red (Taylor's Version) in November, both of which topped the Billboard charts.

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Last week, she revealed a new song called "Carolina" that will feature in the upcoming movie Where the Crawdads Sing.

In addition to recruiting her to give graduates some words of wisdom, New York University will further indulge Swifties with a new course on the star at its Clive Davis Institute.

The class will be taught by Rolling Stone reporter Brittany Spanos, who told NYU Local that students will learn about everything from Swift's engagement with Black culture and her portrayal in the media as a white country star to her "immeasurable" influence on songwriters like Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish.