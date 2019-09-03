Taylor Swift Is the Queen of Pop! Singer Ties Elvis Presley for 10th-Most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s

Taylor Swift‘s seventh studio album Lover continues to break records.

According to Billboard, the Grammy winner, 29, now ties Elvis Presley for the 10th-most Top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after her song “Lover” rose to No. 10 during its second week of release.

Swift’s touching ballad is her 25th song to hit the Top 10, and her latest single, “You Need to Calm Down,” is still ranking at No. 4.

All 18 songs from Lover also charted on the Hot 100, breaking Billie Eilish’s previous record of 14 total entries.

The superstar's latest album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with the biggest sales for any album since, well, her own reputation in 2017. (That album sold a whopping 1.238 million units in its first week, with 1.216 million in pure album sales.)

Lover has racked up a total of 867,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music, and 679,000 units impressively came from pure album sales.

Hours before dropping Lover, Swift unveiled the romantic music video for the title track, which she performed at the MTV Video Music Awards last week.

In the retro-tinged music video, which Swift co-directed with Drew Kirsch, the singer and dancer Christian Owens star as a couple as they swim in a fishbowl, slow dance at home and party with their pals while going through ups and downs together.

At the end of the video, the lovebirds get their happily ever after as their child opens a Christmas present containing a snow globe holding their memories.

Image zoom Taylor Swift Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

In her recent Vogue cover story, the superstar said the ballad features one of her “favorite bridges,” and that she “was really able to go to Bridge City” for the song.

“Ladies and gentleman / Will you please stand / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover,” she sings on the sweeping bridge.

Ahead of the music video’s release, Swift spoke to fans about her latest work during a YouTube Live appearance. “Reputation for me was cityscape-nighttime-darkness … like full swamp witch,” she said. “But with this album … [it] felt aesthetically and from an energetic perspective very daytime, very sunlit fields. I really just pictured this and wrote music from a perspective of a much more open, just free, romantic, whimsical place.”