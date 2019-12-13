Here’s to where it all started … baby Swift poses with her mom Andrea and dad Scott on their Christmas tree farm, where she spent her early years.
Swift and her younger brother Austin have always been close. For her 29th birthday, the youngest Swift sibling shared a birthday tribute to his big sis, writing, “The gift of getting to witness you become the wonderful person you are today has been the greatest privilege and honor of my life. Happy 29th Birthday @taylorswift.”
Here are the two again, matching with their messy blond hair and red Christmas sweaters.
The now-30-year-old is a spitting image of mom Andrea.
The pint-sized star sang the national anthem at the 2002 Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers game wearing a shirt covered in American flags.
Swift was a fan of the Teletubbies as a little girl, and dressed up as the yellow one for an early Halloween.
Aww! A young Taylor hugs her mama at the CMT Awards.
When she was mostly singing country music, Swift was known to rock a pair of cute cowgirl boots on red carpets.
How adorable is Taylor at prom? Even though she was technically at someone else’s prom while filming a show for MTV, she can still say she experienced the high school milestone.
In 2008, the star shined at the MTV Video Music Awards sporting long locks and a gold sequin dress.
Here’s 2007 Swift posing sweetly between country superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.
“I don’t know life without you Taylor. Happy birthday!” Selena Gomez posted on Instagram, celebrating her bestie’s birthday in 2015.
The two have remained close friends far beyond this moment in time, which was captured at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016.
Throughout her career, she’s made some pretty famous friends, including singer Adele.
The music mogul and Hailee Steinfeld arrived at the premiere of Romeo and Juliet in 2013 looking fresh-faced and ready for their close-ups!
Pal and supermodel Karlie Kloss came to see Swift perform during her Reputation tour stop in Nashville in 2018.
Some things never change. Here are the Swift siblings bonding at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2014.
What a moment it must’ve been for Swift to be included in the famous Got Milk? campaign.
Squad up! The “Bad Blood” singer posed with her A-List crew at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
The star supported friend and collaborator Todrick Hall while he played Lola in Kinky Boots the musical in 2016.
Ellie Goulding and Swift shared a hug at the Universal Music Brits party in London in 2015.
We doubt 2011 Swift knew that she would be sharing another hug with country icon Shania Twain at the 2019 American Music Awards, where she was honored as artist of the decade.
The AMAs honoree had her red carpet pose down, even back in 2008.
What. A. Time. The music prodigies-turned-legends in one photo taken back in 2009.
Three queens in a pod, is what we would name this iconic photo that should really live at a museum behind a glass case for all of eternity.
Swift shared a smile with buddy Blake Shelton backstage at the 2007 CMT Awards.
Young love! Former flames Swift and Joe Jonas sat together at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.
All black and in cowgirl boots was the star’s aesthetic in 2007.
Looking regal in teal, the star wowed fans as she power posed on the 2015 Grammys red carpet.
She also shared the stage with friend Ed Sheeran at 2017’s 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball.