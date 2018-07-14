Surprise!

Taylor Swift watched two Swifties get engaged right in front of her eyes during Friday’s reputation concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. “They walk into the meet and greet and he says ‘We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour’ and then… #thirdwheel,” the singer, 28, captioned a series of photos that documented the moment Swift was shocked by the romantic proposal in the backstage Rep Room.

After pulling off the most epic surprise, the groom-to-be tweeted, “[Taylor] called me a baller and said that she is never surprised. She also said we were incredible and to go get married!!!! IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?!”

Turns out, he had been planning the proposal since June 3 — a total of 41 days!

"And our pieces fall, right into place" They did take a picture with me on a knee, but it's not posted so hopefully we get that! #RepTourPhilly #Reptourphillyproposal @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/wmJtPoOlwS — PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) July 14, 2018

“Please RT to get Taylor’s attention! I bought the ring ✅ Now time to pull off an amazing proposal @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #ReputationTourPhillyProposal,” the boyfriend tweeted after making an anonymous Twitter account to ask fellow Swifties for some advice on how to pull off the perfect proposal.

“Our love story started at a RED TOUR show in Philadelphia back in 2013. Taylor Swift is a huge part of our relationship. Nothing would make this proposal more special than having her there!” he explained.

“We have spent countless hours listening to her music together. I can’t thank Taylor enough for bringing us closer,” he added.

We were just two swifties that decided to attend a concert together in 2013. We fell in love with each other and almost five years later, I'm going to ask her to marry me where it all started. She is my BEST FRIEND and the love of my life. @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 — PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) June 5, 2018

Days after announcing his plans, the groom-to-be revealed why Swift was such an integral part of their romance.

“We were just two swifties that decided to attend a concert together in 2013. We fell in love with each other and almost five years later, I’m going to ask her to marry me where it all started. She is my BEST FRIEND and the love of my life,” he explained.