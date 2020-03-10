See Taylor Swift Direct Epic Yacht Scene from 'The Man' Video: 'They're All Focused on Me, Sorry!'

It may have been her directorial debut, but Taylor Swift was right at home on the set of her music video for “The Man.”

In a behind-the-scenes clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the singer — who’s previously co-directed music videos (including for her hit songs “Lover” and “You Need to Calm Down“) — the Grammy winner, 30, is fully at the helm.

“You know, this shoot was so hilarious because … I would just tell the actors what was going on and how I wanted them to react,” says Swift — whose director of photography was Rodrigo Prieto (The Irishman, The Wolf of Wallstreet) — in the clip. “We would just roll.”

Working on a scene in which her alter-ego “Tyler Swift” parties with a gaggle of young, bikini-clad models on a yacht, Swift elicits laughs from the cast and crew as she plots out specific details.

“I was wondering if it’s funny if Brett is somewhere in the frame very, very … feeling left out, dejected and not having a good time,” says a costume-clad Swift about the actor portraying a crew member who has to put up with Tyler’s boorish behavior. “None of the girls are looking at you ’cause they’re all focused on me. Sorry!”

Earlier this month, Swift released her highly anticipated music video for the feminist anthem in which she imagines what her life would be like if she were, well, a man.

Fans were giddily shocked by the singer’s astonishing transformation into a dark-haired, bearded man who urinates on a wall, man-spreads on the subway and loses his temper during a tennis match.

The superstar — who also wore muscle suits under her clothes for the video — previously revealed it took “five hours every morning” for her makeup artist Bill Corso and his team to turn her into Tyler.

“I had no idea what they do to your body to make it look different. I have muscle suits on underneath things,” said Swift in another behind-the-scenes clip. “I don’t even want to talk about what else, I don’t even want to tell you about it, this is a family show.”

Over the last year, Swift has been vocal about the pressures women face in Hollywood.

“It was a song that I wrote from my personal experience, but also from a general experience that I’ve heard from women in all parts of our industry. I think that the more we can talk about it in a song like that, the better off we’ll be in a place to call it out when it’s happening,” she previously told Billboard about writing the track. “So many of these things are ingrained in even women, these perceptions, and it’s really about re-training your own brain to be less critical of women when we are not criticizing men for the same things.”