Look What Taylor Swift Did! Early Voter Numbers Triple in Tennessee as Singer Endorses Democrats

Voters are coming out in droves in Taylor Swift‘s home state of Tennessee after the superstar endorsed Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen.

While the high number of voters is likely due to a number of reasons, the Grammy winner has indeed impacted many of her young fans to hit the voting booth.

According to local news station NewsChannel5, more than one million voters have already cast ballots, nearly tripling the number of voters who turned out for the 2014 midterm elections in Tennessee.

Since early voting opened, Swift, 28, has been sharing photos of her fans — and famous friends — at polling stations around the nation. Last week, she re-posted a cute selfie of pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds voting on the actor’s birthday.

Then on Wednesday, the star shared photos of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (“The King and Queen of Nashville,” wrote Swift on the snap) as well as Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd at their local polling place.

On Tuesday, Swift again endorsed Bredesen by sharing a photo of herself and mom Andrea posing in front of his campaign sign.

“These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy,” she captioned the photo. “We want leadership, not fear-based extremism. Early voting goes til Thursday and Election Day is November 6. Please don’t sit this one out.”

Swift broke her political silence on Oct. 7 with a heartfelt post about the upcoming midterm elections, revealing she was voting for the Democratic candidate.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently now,” she wrote.

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent,” she added.

Swift then slammed Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn, saying the politician’s voting record in Congress “appalls and terrifies” her.

“These are not MY Tennessee values,” wrote the singer before urging her fans to vote. “For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway.”

According to BuzzFeed, more than 155,000 people visited Vote.org in the 24 hours following Swift’s post. The site on average receives 14,078 hits per day, Kamari Guthrie, Vote.org’s direction of communications, told the site.